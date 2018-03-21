Justin Bieber’s Relationships: Sexiest Swimsuit Pics Of Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin & More

From supermodels to the most followed Instagram user, Justin Bieber has dated some strikingly beautiful women who all share bikini pics online. See the photos of Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez & more!

When you think of people who’ve dating Justin Bieber, your mind probably immediately flashes to Selena Gomez. But with the on-off couple currently on a break, the “Friends” singer has been spotted getting cozy with another gorgeous woman, Baskin Champion. This wouldn’t be the first time though that the Biebs has been romantically linked to a stunning woman that isn’t the “Wolves” songstress. From Hailey Baldwin to Sofia Richie, it seems that Justin certainly has a type, aka, beautiful women who share swimsuit pics year-round.

Selena is currently enjoying her time away from the Grammy winner. She’s been spotted relaxing on a yacht off the coast of Australia, soaking up the late-summer sun in an orange and black bikini. Honestly, good for her. In an Instagram video that she shared from the trip, fans were able to see her looking incredibly carefree and happy. In the accompanying caption, she revealed that she’s choosing to take care of herself.

Meanwhile, Justin was spotted with Baskin, a Sports Illustrated model, while supporting his friend, Craig David, at his concert in Los Angeles on March 20. The “Sorry” singer hung out in the VIP section for the show, where he held the model’s waist at one point, according to Entertainment Tonight. The outlet also reported that she was “dancing up on” the singer throughout the concert. She was later spotted arriving back at his house where it appeared that she spent the night.

Of course, being a Sports Illustrated model, Baskin is no stranger to being photographed in a bikini, and her Instagram is flooded with breathtaking beach shots. Check out all the stunning bikini shots of women that Justin has dated in the gallery above!