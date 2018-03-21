Justin Bieber Posts His Most Bizarre Instagram Pic Ever Amidst Selena Gomez Drama

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Mar. 21 to post a weird but funny edited photo of himself with a ponytail and a stretched out nose. See it here!

Justin Bieber, 24, took to Instagram to post a humorous altered photo of himself on Mar. 20 and we couldn’t look away! The photo shows a close up side view of Justin’s face that’s clearly edited with a long stretched out nose and neck. The amusing look is capped off with his blond hair tied up into a low ponytail. “It’s time I introduced you to my brother Tony Bieber,” Justin hilariously captioned the photo. Although “Tony” looks nothing like Justin, his neck tattoo in the pic gives his identity away. SEE JUSTIN’S PHOTO BELOW! We can’t help but wonder why the Biebs would post such an odd pic, especially at a time when things between him and his on-again, off-again love, Selena Gomez, 25, don’t appear to be going that well. Perhaps he’s trying to use humor to cheer himself up? It makes sense to us!

Funny photos aren’t the only way Justin seems to be dealing with his separation from Selena. He was recently seen getting cozy with blonde beauty Baskin Champion on Mar. 20 at his buddy Craig David‘s concert in Los Angeles. Justin’s reportedly known Baskin for a while but we still can’t help but wonder if he’s on the brink of a new romance or just wasting time until Selena finds her way back to him. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see on this one.

It may not be that long of a wait, either. After spending a week in Australia, Selena is reportedly making her way back to the states and she intends to clear things up with Justin when she returns. Jelena fans could be rejoicing in no time and Justin’s need to post humorous photos to cheer himself up could vanish. Only time will tell!

We definitely enjoy Justin’s ongoing sense of humor and whether he’s happy in his love life or not, we hope he continues to make us laugh along the way!