John Cena & Nikki Bella: How She’s ‘Pretty Much Convinced’ Him To Have Kids With Her Soon

Has John Cena changed his mind about wanting children? HollywoodLife found out that he is reconsidering his stance on having kids after he marries Nikki Bella!

John Cena, 40, has been vocal in the past about his lack of desire to be a father — but that might change after he marries Nikki Bella! “After marriage John would likely consider having children in a couple years,” a source close to the professional wrestler tells HollywoodLife. “He was adamant not to have them ever and it got to the point where Nikki pretty much convinced herself that it would never happen. But John has had a change of heart and he would like to have a child in a few years after their wrestling careers start winding down.”

John seemed to have shifted his tone during an interview with Good Morning Britain on March 15. While discussing his new film, Blockers, he opened up about how playing a protective father onscreen has affected his outlook on parenthood offscreen. “[Blockers] is about being confident as a parent, being confident in your children that you have done well, and they also are doing well. And the bond between parent and child can be a wonderful thing, even through some pretty tough situations. So, it absolutely has made me consider being a parent more,” he said. He also admits that he’d likely be the type of dad that “reads every book” on the subject, and then realizes “all of a sudden one day, I’m doing it all wrong and I don’t have any idea.”

Even as recent as last summer, the actor spoke openly about why he doesn’t think he isn’t interest in fatherhood. “I can barely raise myself, so I just don’t know how good a dad I’ll be. I guess that’s my biggest fear. I know it’s a natural human progression to want to have kids, but right now, I’m just focused on what’s in front of me,” he told Us Weekly. Looks like he’s had a change of heart!

But before John fully considers kids, he needs to actually get married to his fiancée. Luckily for him, all he has to do is show up when Nikki tells him to. “Now I’m just kind of on standby to know when it is and where it is, and I’ll be there,” he said on The Tonight Show. We’re so excited for the happy couple!

HollywoodLife has reached out to John’s rep for comment.