March For Our Lives: Everything You Need To Know About The Worldwide Protest To End Gun Violence

It’s almost time for the March For Our Lives! If you’re interested in protesting on March 24, we have the who, what, where, when, and why about the event! Here’s what you need to know…

March 24 marks the groundbreaking March For Our Lives, an event organized by students, for students to protest the rampant gun violence in the United States that affects our youth. After 17 students were murdered by a former classmate at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, teens from the school — and across the country — said enough was enough. There need to be stricter gun control laws in the United States, so that children don’t have to fear that they’ll get killed in their classrooms. So, for this remarkable Saturday, marches will be held across the country, and across the world, to demand change. Students of all ages and their adult allies are taking to the streets in Washington, DC, New York City, Los Angeles, and so many other places. There are currently 836 affiliated March For Our Lives events being held around the world. Find the march closest to you by looking at the map HERE. It’s happening on every continent except Antarctica!

These kids are brilliant, driven, and our future. Their mission statement reads, in part, “Not one more. We cannot allow one more child to be shot at school. We cannot allow one more teacher to make a choice to jump in front of a firing assault rifle to save the lives of students. We cannot allow one more family to wait for a call or text that never comes. Our schools are unsafe. Our children and teachers are dying. We must make it our top priority to save these lives.” Hear, hear!

Here’s the skinny on what’s going down. The official march is the one held in DC; all other cities are hosting “sibling marches.” In DC, the march begins at 12:00pm ET at Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd street and 12th street NW. Protestors will rally, and be treated to performances by Demi Lovato, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, and Common!

Be sure to get there early, dress warm, and be prepared for a long day on your feet. This advice goes for every march. Snacks are encouraged, as well as signs! Check out the signs students made for National Student Walkout Day on March 14 to get a little inspiration.

In NYC, the march will begin at 11:00am ET at Central Park West with a rally featuring students speaking out against gun violence in schools. It’s expected to go to 5:00pm! In Los Angeles, the festivities begin at 9:00am PT. There will also be a huge rally to psych up at. Plus — Charlie Puth is performing! For information about the other marches around the US (and the world!) check out the map linked above.

Understand that DC, and all sibling marches are nonviolent protests. A warning from the March For Our Lives organizers: “By choosing to attend this event, you are committing to participate nonviolently and in accordance with the law, to work to de-escalate confrontations with others, and to obey the orders of authorized event marshals and of law enforcement. You also acknowledge that you are solely responsible for any injury or damage to your person or property resulting from or occurring during this event and that you release all event sponsors and organizers (and their officers, directors, employees, and agents) from any liability for that injury or damage.”

Get out there, guys, and make a difference!