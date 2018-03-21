Fred Savage Accuser Allegedly ‘Silenced’ By ‘Grinder’ EP Fearing Retaliation, Legal Docs Claim

Fred Savage is being sued for allegedly attacking a co-worker and the suit’s documents contend the alleged victim’s superiors did nothing when told.

YoungJoo Hwang, a costume employee on the since-canceled sitcom The Grinder is suing one of the show’s stars Fred Savage, 41, for allegedly intimidating, humiliating and ultimately attacking her. And to make matters worse, when the alleged victim went to an EP, Erin O’Malley, to discuss the mistreatment they discouraged her from reporting it. “I’m not even sure if what [Defendant] Fred [Savage] did constituted harassment and I don’t think you should report it to HR,” O’Malley said to YoungJoo, according to court documents EXCLUSIVELY obtained by HollywoodLife.com. It’s possible O’Malley’s decision was in some effort to avoid backlash from Savage, considering the allegedly already-difficult work environment.

“Plaintiff was in utter shock that her prior complaints regarding Defendant Savage, and now a report of a physical assault and battery was being brushed under the rug by Defendants Fox,” the doc continue. “Not only that, but Plaintiff was being silenced by the Executive Producer herself. It was clear that the only interest of Defendant Fox was to protect the star of their show, Defendant Savage, even if it meant being complicit in gender harassment, gender discrimination, intimidation, bullying, taunting and violent battery.”

The documents also detail the alleged moment the actor physically lashed out at YoungJoo. “Plaintiff approached Defendant and began dusting his jacket. Suddenly, in front of numerous people on set, Defendant Savage yelled, “Don’t touch me with your hands!” Startled, Plaintiff explained to Plaintiff Savage that she was simply dusting off dandruff on his jacket. In response, Defendant Savage violently struck Ms. Hwang’s arm three times with his hand.” Take a closer look at the documents in question right here.

Since YoungJoo filed this lawsuit, the former child star released a statement addressing the allegations. He said in part: “I was made aware that a woman working in the costume department of a show I was on almost three years ago has claimed that I treated her harshly on set simply because she was a woman. These accusations are completely without merit and absolutely untrue. Fox conducted an extensive internal investigation into her claims, a process in which I fully participated. After concluding a thorough investigation, Fox determined that there was absolutely no evidence to support these accusations. None of her claims could be substantiated because they did not happen.”