NHL Star Erik Karlsson & Wife Melinda Lose Unborn Son One Month Before Due Date

Ottawa Senators player, Erik Karlsson and his wife Melinda are mourning the loss of their unborn baby boy, Axel Michael. He would have been the couple’s first child. Get the details.

Our thoughts are with Erik Karlsson, 27, and his wife, Melinda, who lost their unborn baby boy on March 19, just weeks before his due date. The baby, who Erik and Melinda planned to name Axel Michael Karlsson, was reportedly due in April. After the Ottawa Senators captain sat out Tuesday’s game on March 20 against the Florida Panthers, the team released a statement announcing his unborn son had died. “The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son,” the team said in a statement published on NHL.com. “We ask that you respect the family’s wishes for privacy during the grieving process.”

Karlsson later took to Instagram on March 21, with an emotional message, accompanied by a photo which revealed the name of his unborn son, Axel Michael Karlsson, and a pair of baby footprints. “At this extremely difficult time it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel but we know one day we’ll get there,” he wrote. “We would like to thank everyone for the love and support we have received and also for respecting our privacy and the process we need to go through now.

“We feel very lucky to be Axels parents. Even though he was stillborn, we know we will hold him again one day under different circumstances and the joy he gave us will be with us forever.”

Erik and Melinda announced that they were expecting in November 2017, after tying the knot in Ottawa three months earlier. Erik took to Instagram with an ultrasound photo with Melinda and a baseball cap that read “Dad,” with the caption, “The most exciting news we have ever received arrived earlier this year. Can’t wait to meet you.” The couple announced they were having a baby boy in December 2017.

Now, the NHL community is rallying around Karlsson. Condolences have poured in on Twitter from Erik’s teammates, as well as other teams.