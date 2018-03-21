President Donald Trump has always had a playboy reputation. We’ve got pics of all of the ladies he’s wedded and allegedly bedded, from models to playmates to porn stars.

We can’t really be too shocked that a porn star and a Playboy Playmate have come forward claiming to have had affairs with now President Donald Trump, 71. The tycoon has had a reputation as a ladies man for decades, even during his three marriages. He allegedly cheated on glamorous first wife Ivana Trump, 69, with younger aspiring actress Marla Maples, 55, who went on to become wife number two in 1993. In her 2017 memoir Raising Trump, Ivana recalled a day in 1989 where, “This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?”‘ she wrote. “I said ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike but I was in shock.” That wasn’t the only woman Trump might have been fooling around with, as he was rumored to be wooing Argentinian tennis star Gabriela Sabatini, 47, at the same time in the summer of 1989. The Trumps finalized their divorce in 1992.

Before they married in 1993, Donald and Marla briefly split and it was reportedly because of an alleged June 1991 fling with super model Carla Bruni, 50, who would later go on to become the first lady of France. She denied the rumor, even though the New York Post reported Carla was the other woman and the Today Show even picked up the story. At the time Trump told the Post that Carla was the “new one,” while she vehemently denied anything was going on with the tycoon.

Before his divorce from Marla was finalized in 1999, Trump was already on the prowl for several years. In 1995 Trump was linked to gorgeous New Zealand model Kylie Bax, 43. He then openly dated beautiful biracial model Kara Young, 48, for about two years on and off starting in 1997. Hmmm….Trump definitely had a modelizer pattern.

Slovenian model Melania Knauss, 47, was first spotted on Trump’s arm in 1998 before his divorce from Marla was finalized. He saw her at a NYFW show, telling Larry King in 2005 that, “I went crazy. I was actually supposed to meet somebody else. There was this great supermodel sitting next to Melania. I was supposed to meet this supermodel. They said, ‘look, there’s so and so.’ I said, ‘forget about her. Who is the one on the left?’ And it was Melania.” They broke up briefly in 2000 but got back together, marrying in 2005. Now she’s our first lady!

There have been other women who have claimed to have bedded the tycoon. Porn star Stormy Daniels, 38, alleges that she had a nearly year-long affair starting in 2006 with Trump, a year after he married Melania. While she allegedly signed an non-disclosure agreement with Trump’s personal lawyer for $130K in hush money not to talk about it, Stormy has gone rogue and is dishing about alleged sex romps with Trump. She joked on Twitter on March 20 that “There was no sleeping (hehe)” when she was allegedly bedding him. Stormy — real name Stephanie Clifford — could spill more details in an upcoming March 25 interview on 60 Minutes.

The same day that Stormy joked about her alleged sex sessions with Trump, former Playboy Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal, 46, filed a lawsuit in LA Superior court alleging that the tycoon, his associates, publishing giant AMI, and her own lawyer worked in collusion to keep her story about a 10 month affair out of the media before the 2016 presidential election. In the opening introduction to the suit papers, she claimed to have had a “10 month romantic relationship” with Donald Trump that lasted between 2006 and 2007. Whoops, there’s some overlap with Stormy, as Trump was allegedly a very busy boy behind his wife’s back! You can check out our gallery of all of the ladies Trump has married, allegedly dated or bedded, here.