Justin Bieber & Baskin Champion: Has He Already Moved On From Selena Gomez With Hot Model?

Should Jelena stans be worried that Justin Bieber spent an evening on the town with a beautiful model? A friend of the Biebs tells us EXCLUSIVELY if Justin’s actually moving on from Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, are supposed to be taking a small break in their relationship so she can regroup and focus on her family life. Right? After seeing Justin at Craig David‘s concert in LA on March 20 with another, very pretty woman, fans are distraught. Is this the end of Jelena, again? Has Justin decided to make the break permanent and move on with Baskin Champion?

Nope! One of Justin’s friends told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that we can all breathe easy. Justin and Baskin are just friends — who like to get flirty. But Justin’s a one-woman man. He only has eyes for Selena! “Baskin and Justin are having a good time getting to know each other and they’re obviously attracted to each other, but it’s all still very sweet and innocent between them,” the Biebs’ pal told us.

“They were never alone together on their night out. It was a group date with a bunch of mutual friends,” they continued. “Yes, they have chemistry but Justin’s heart is definitely still with Selena. He hasn’t moved on from her yet.” Okay, you don’t even know how relieved that makes us feel. Jelena forever!

Craig David’s concert isn’t even the first time Justin and Baskin hung out. They already know each other! Baskin’s sister is Abby Champion, who’s dating Justin’s buddy Patrick Schwarzenegger. Of course they’re spotted in the same places together! And hanging out with friends is what’s keeping Justin sane while the love of his life is away, a source told E! News. “Justin has been upset about the recent break from Selena and is trying to keep busy until they work things out,” the source said.

“He has been working out every day, focusing on church and being out and about with his friends,” they added. “He has definitely been liking [Baskin’s] company, but to say they are dating is a huge stretch. Justin isn’t trying to be serious with anyone but Selena.”