Daytime Emmy Nominations 2018: Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest & More — Full List
The 2018 Daytime Emmy nominations were officially announced on March 21 during ‘The Talk.’ Find out whether or not your favorite soap stars and talk show hosts got nominated this year by checking out the full list now!
The full list of the 2018 Daytime Emmy nominations feature so many of our beloved soap stars. After pre-nominations were revealed in Jan. 2018, the list has been narrowed down for the official ceremony that will take place later this year. The stars of Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young & the Restless, and The Bold & The Beautiful all scored big nods.
Daytime TV doesn’t just consist of soap operas! Your favorite daytime talk shows and entertainment news programs were also nominated. From Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to the ladies of The View, the stars of daytime TV have so many reasons to celebrate right now. Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood will host the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony on April 29. Check out the full list of Daytime Emmy nominees below!
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Harry Connick Jr., Harry
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly & Ryan
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeanne Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housely, The Real
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, The View
Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Like with Kelly & Ryan
The Real
The View
The Talk
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Bergman, The Young & the Restless
Michael Easton, General Hospital
Billy Miller, General Hospital
John McCook, The Bold & the Beautiful
James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Eileen Davidson, The Young & the Restless
Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital
Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives
Maura West, General Hospital
Laura Wright, General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Wally Kurth, General Hospital
Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives
Anthony Montgomery, General Hospital
Greg Rikaart, The Young & the Restless
Greg Vaughn, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marla Adams, The Young & the Restless
Camryn Grimes, The Young & the Restless
Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives
Elizabeth Hendrickson, The Young & the Restless
Mishael Morgan, The Young & the Restless
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold & the Beautiful
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Reign Edwards, The Bold & the Beautiful
Hayley Erin, General Hospital
Cat Fairbanks, The Young & the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Lucas Adams, Days of Our Lives
Rome Flynn, The Bold & the Beautiful
Tristan Lake Leabu, The Young & the Restless
Casey Moss, Days of Our Lives
Hudson West, General Hospital
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold & the Beautiful
General Hospital
The Young & the Restless
Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Talk Show — Informative
The Chew
The Dr. Oz Show
Larry King Now
Megyn Kelly Today
Steve
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Kit Hoover & Natalie Morales, Access Hollywood Live
Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show
Larry King, Larry King Now
Kellie Pickler & Ben Aaron, Pickler & Ben
Steve Harvey, Steve
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood
DailyMailTV
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Outstanding Morning Program
Good Morning America
Today Show
CBS This Morning
CBS Sunday Morning
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy
Let’s Make A Deal
The Price Is Right
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make A Deal
Chris Harrison, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy