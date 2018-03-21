So hot! Courtney Stodden is standing up to her critics with a new sizzling selfie! Take a peek!

Courtney Stodden has a message for her haters — she isn’t going anywhere! The 23-year-old buxom bombshell took to Instagram on Wendesday, March 21, to clap back at individuals who are hellbent on bringing her down with a sexy, defiant post. “I’ve been fat shamed… slut shamed… skinny shamed … called every name in the book… and I’m still standing — ladies, we’re stronger than words thrown! #nofilter,” she captioned a photo of herself showing off her impressive figure in just her underwear. She also opted to go makeup-free with her blonde locks up in a messy ponytail for the candid snap. Love it!

This new post comes just weeks after word got out that Courtney had filed for divorce from Doug Hutchison, 57, her husband of 6 years, according to TMZ. They were married in 2011 when Courtney was just 16 and Doug was 50. If this divorce is finalized, it will end an important chapter in the reality star’s life and career. She first rose to fame for her headline-grabbing teenage bride status. Head here for more photos of Courtney!

As fans know, this new smoldering selfie is the just the latest in a long line of breathtaking photos showcasing her amazing features. In the fall, Courtney had jaws on the ground when she decided to pose for a totally-nude impromptu photo shoot while on a tracker! “Working on the tractor,” she captioned one of the photos from the sexy midnight shoot. Of course, Courtney covered herself just enough to make sure these racy photos would make the cut on Instagram. So although they are definitely NSFW, they aren’t too scandalous! Random? Most definitely. But this is precisely the kind of random sexiness that we have come to love and expect from Courtney!