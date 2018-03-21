CMA Fest 2018: Carrie Underwood Making Her Comeback — See Full Lineup

The lineup for CMA Fest 2018 is here, and it includes Carrie Underwood in her first-announced performance since her Nov. 2017 fall. Check out who else is performing!

Carrie Underwood, 35, is ready to make her comeback! The American Idol winner has been confirmed for her first performance since falling outside her home in Nov. 2017, and it’s a big one. Carrie will be taking the main stage at Nashville’s CMA Fest in June 2018, alongside some of the biggest stars in country music. In case you forgot, Carrie needed to get 40-50 stitches in her face after her scary accident, and she has yet to reveal her face to fans, who’ve anxiously been awaiting her return to music. Of course, there may be more appearances and/or performances announced before June, but this CMA Fest lineup reveal is the FIRST proof we have that Carrie will be making her comeback SOON!

The other stars performing on the main stage at Nissan Stadium for the epic music festival are: Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Charles Esten & Friends, Florida Georgia Line, Dustin Lynch, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Ricky Skaggs, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Lee Ann Womack, Brett Young, Lauren Alaina and Bebe Rexha. CMA Fest kicks off on Thursday June 7 and goes until Sunday June 10, and a specific lineup of which stars will be performing on each day will be released closer to the event.

Throughout the four days of CMA Fest, Nashville is taken over by country music singers, from the biggest name in the game to the breakout stars just trying to make a name for themselves. At the Riverfront Stage, other well known stars will also perform. These include: A Thousand Horses, Lauren Alaina, Lee Brice, Frankie Ballard, Chase Bryant, Cam, Greg Campbell, Easton Corbin, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Gavin DeGraw, Russell Dikerson, Drake White & The Big Fire, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Farr, Hunter Hayes, Walker Hayes, High Valley, Home Free, LANCO, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Scotty McCreery, William Michael Morgan, Jon Pardi, Parmalee, Eric Paslay, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn, Michael Ray, Dylan Scott, Canaan Smith, Corey Smith, Granger Smith, The Cadillac Three, Morgan Wallen and Aaron Watson.

Altogether, there are 11 stages that will feature artists throughout the days and evenings of CMA Fest. Proceeds will benefit music education through CMA Foundation.