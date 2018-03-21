Chrissy Metz Reveals Tragic Childhood: My Stepfather ‘Shoved’ Me & Shamed My Weight

In her new memoir, Chrissy Metz opened up about abuse she endured in her childhood. She revealed that her step-dad “shoved,” “slapped,” and “punched,” her.

As anyone who’s seen This Is Us would know, Chrissy Metz‘s character Kate Pearson had an incredibly touching, sweet relationship with her father growing up. But unfortunately, that sort of supportive father-daughter situation didn’t translate to Metz’s real life childhood. In her new memoir, This Is Me, the 37-year-old opened up about abuse she endured at the hands of her stepfather while growing up in poverty. “I’m a tough cookie,” Metz told People about her story. “But it’s one of those things that attempts to break your spirit.”

In her book, Metz explains how her stepfather, who she calls Trigger, took kindly to his own children, as well as his youngest stepdaughter Morgana, but treated Metz terribly while her mother was working. “My body seemed to offend him, but he couldn’t help but stare, especially when I was eating,” she wrote. “He joked about putting a lock on the refrigerator. We had lived with a lack of food for so long that when it was there, I felt like I had to eat it before it disappeared. Food was my only happiness.”

Since her stepparent would joke about her eating habits and stare at her while she chewed, she says that she began sneaking food late at night or eating in hidden spots like the bathroom. She also claimed that her stepfather abused her physically. “I don’t remember why Trigger hit me the first time. He never punched my face. Just my body, the thing that offended him so much. He shoved me, slapped me, punched my arm. He would hit me if he thought I looked at him wrong,” she wrote. “I remember being on the kitchen floor after he knocked me over, and I was begging to know what I did. He just shoved me hard with his foot.”

At 14 years old, the actress claims that Trigger started weighing her. “He’d get the scale from the bathroom and clang it hard on the kitchen floor. ‘Well, get on the damn thing!’ Trigger would yell. ‘This is what you need to know,’” she wrote. “He sat in a chair next to the scale as I got on. ‘Good God almighty!’ he yelled every single time. The number then was about 140 or 130. Most of my friends weighed about ninety pounds. ‘Why are you getting fatter?’ he demanded. I look at pictures of me from that time, and I would be so fine with being that size now. But I thought I was gigantic. By then the beating had escalated. One time he hit me, and I looked right in his face. If I had a gun, I thought, I would shoot you.”

But growing up, Metz was conflicted about her feelings toward her stepfather since she still appreciated everything he did for her that her biological father — who left when she was eight – didn’t. “Afterward, I was so upset with myself,” she wrote. “How could I think that about this person I loved so much? Because I really did love him. This man did more for me than my father ever did. He was smart, and I was allowed to quietly join him in watching the Ken Burns Civil War documentaries on television. I clung to [these points of connection] because I needed to figure out why this person could do right by me as a provider, but be unable to love me.”

Metz wrote that Trigger eventually felt remorse and guilt over the situation, and reveals that they now have a positive relationship with one another. “I do love him and I do care about him,” she said. She also noted that she doesn’t regret the hardships she dealt with in her past. “We all go through stuff. But I truly believe that everything that happened to me, happened for me. [I’ve learned] some beautiful lessons.”