Celebrities Posing In Lingerie While Pregnant — Beyonce, Khloe Kardashian & More

A pregnant woman is a beautiful thing, and these stars love showing their bellies while wearing sexy lingerie! See pics below!

Beyonce nearly broke the Internet when she posted her pregnancy announcement on Feb. 1, 2017. Wearing a maroon bra and blue satin shorts, she was surrounded by flowers in the over-the-top picture that no one will ever forget. To date, one year later, the pic has over 11.2 million likes. WOW. She welcomed Sir Carter and Rumi in June of that year.

Khloe Kardashian is currently pregnant, and is due in late April. She showed off her growing belly on Instagram on March 21, wearing a black lacy bra and thong, with a jacket draped low on her arms. She appeared so glam in the photo, with super long, super blonde hair, and glowing skin. She honestly looks better than ever and we are so happy for her and Tristan Thompson to welcome their baby girl!

Of course, we have seen a lot of other stars rocking lingerie while pregnant. Model Irina Shayk even walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show while pregnant! No one knew at the time that she was expecting a child with Bradley Cooper. Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin is currently pregnant with their fourth child, and she loves showing off her growing bumps while wearing sexy bras on Instagram.

Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, Heidi Montag, Behati Prinsloo and more stunning ladies have shown off their stomachs on social media. Click through the gallery to see pregnant stars wearing lingerie and see Khloe’s brand new pic below:

📸 @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 21, 2018 at 6:01am PDT

Congratulations to all these mommies!