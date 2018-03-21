Season 6 of ‘Braxton Family Values’ is bringing lots of change. Tamar has moved out of her house with Vince Herbert in this EXCLUSIVE clip, and her family comes to show their support.

In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the season 6 premiere of Braxton Family Values, Towanda, 44, and Evelyn, 70, go to see Tamar, 41, at her new apartment in Los Angeles following her breakup with Vince Herbert, 45. Towanda and Evelyn really just want to check in on their girl and see how she’s doing. “She’s going through a lot,” Evelyn says. The girls both rave over Tamar’s new place. “Right now, Tamar just needs the support of her family,” Evelyn says. “You know, regardless of how we feel personally about the situation, if we agree or disagree it doesn’t matter. What matters is how she’s feeling.”

The move seems to be a really good thing for Tamar. Evelyn has no problem hiding how she feels about Tamar’s ex. “She had the big house, and let’s keep it real, people, she was miserable,” Evelyn continues. “So sometimes big is not always better. It just depends on who you’re in there with. Oh, did I say that?” Yes, she did! Evelyn is spilling the tea!

Tamar filed for divorce from Vince after 9 years of marriage in Oct. 2017. Fans got to see the breakdown of their marriage during the latest season of Tamar & Vince, and season 6 of Braxton Family Values will explore Tamar’s life after filing for divorce. The new season of the hit reality show will also feature Tamar’s sisters speaking out about the divorce drama. Toni, 50, will be making a big announcement (her engagement!), and Trina, 43, will be embracing her hot new love life. Plus, shocking secrets will be revealed when Evelyn talks to the press! Braxton Family Values season 6 premieres March 22 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.