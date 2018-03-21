Is Bella Hadid Calling A Truce With Selena Gomez After Both Dated The Weeknd? — See Evidence

Did Bella Hadid just squash her beef with Selena Gomez? She and the ‘Wolves’ singer have been at odds since Sel dated Bella’s ex, The Weeknd, but has the bad blood been cancelled?

Granted, things between Bella Hadid, 21, and Selena Gomez, 25, never got to the level of “public shading” seen in the war between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, but these two’s friendship took a hit when Selena started dating Bella’s former boyfriend, The Weeknd, 25. It seems that “time heals all wounds” and “sisters before misters” and whatever other cutesy saying applies, because Bella may have called a truce. How? Bella liked one of Selena Gomez’s Instagram videos!

While it’s not a lot, it could be the start of these two patching things up. Perhaps Bella felt Selena’s video resonated insider of her. The clip in question shows the “Bad Liar” in Australia, relaxing with friends while cruising around on a boat. While “Dreams Tonight” by Alvvays plays in the background, per The Cut, Selena seems like she’s having the time of her life. However, the caption to the video is serious, as it slams “the beauty myth” as “an obsession with physical perfections that traps modern [women] in an endless cycle of hopelessness.” Bella’s a model, after all, so maybe Selena’s words about the unfair pressures on women to “fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty” really connected with her?

Or, maybe she just liked the video of a friend? “Bella loved Abel and was friends with Selena so when they started dating it definitely hurt [her],” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com in the wake of Selena and The Weeknd’s (real name Abel Tesfaye) breakup. Since then, Selena has resumed – and stopped, yet again – her relationship with Justin Bieber, 24? As for Abel – he was spotted sneaking out of Bella’s apartment in November 2017, and it been all quiet since then.

Bella Hadid has liked Selena’s video on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/8v6YMjMW4l — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) March 21, 2018

Some think that “it’s only a matter of time” before Bella and Abel get back together. He’s gone back partying and he’s been missing Bella again. Will these two pull a Justin and Selena by giving love another go? Or, will Bella pick Selena over her ex-boyfriend? Only time will tell.