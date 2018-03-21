See Message
Barack & Michelle Obama Stand With Parkland Students: You Helped ‘Awaken’ The Nation

Barack and Michelle Obama sent a moving letter to the students from Parkland who are fighting for stronger gun legislation. Check it out.

The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who are working for improve gun control, have some big fans that you’ve probably heard of. Barack, 56, and Michelle Obama, 54, have sent a letter of encouragement to the Parkland survivors. In it, they commend their fight for real change in gun legislation and state that they have “inspired” them with their dedication to such an important cause. Head here to see photos from the tragic shooting and its subsequent vigil.

“We wanted to let you know how inspired we have been by the resilience, resolve and solidarity that you have all shown in the wake of unspeakable tragedy,” the couple wrote. “Not only have you supported and comforted each other, but you’ve helped awaken the conscience of the nation, and challenged decision-makers to make the safety of our children the country’s top priority. Throughout our history, young people like you have led the way in making America better. There may be setbacks; you may sometimes feel like progress is too slow in coming. But we have no doubt you are going to make an enormous difference in the days and years to come, and we will be there for you.”

Following the devastating shooting on February 14, students like David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez and Delaney Tarr have used their unique position and their voices to call for seroius changes to the way that guns are regulated in the U.S. including an assault weapons ban and the outlawing of accessories like bump stocks, which allow semiautomatic guns to fire like automatic weapons. And they’ve already had some success. On March 8, Florida passed gun legislation that raises the legal age to buy firearms from 18 to 21 in the state. It also bans the sale of bump stocks and requires a 3-day waiting period to purchase guns, according to CNN. The Parkland students are expected to play a pivotal role in the March For Our Lives demonstration scheduled for March 24, 2018 in Washington, D.C.