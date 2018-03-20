Tiny & Tamar Braxton Trade Faces In The Creepiest Face Swap Of All-Time — See Pic

Tiny Harris shocked fans with her birthday message to friend, Tamar Braxton on March 19! She posted a wild face swap of them, where they look like sisters and fans are shook!

Are Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and Tamar Braxton, 41, long lost sisters? Tiny posted a cute birthday message to her good friend on March 19, accompanied by the best face swap photo you’ll ever see! In the snap, the singers look almost identical as they were captured laughing at their own image. “Lmao that time when [@tamarbraxton] & I changed faces!!” Tiny wrote in the caption. “Nothing but fun when we get together. Better late than never.. Happy belated birthday to one of my all time favorite songbirds & friend.” See the freaky photo below!

Tiny and Tamar go way back, as the two have been friends throughout their budding music careers. Tamar even accompanied Tiny’s girl group, Xscape on their 2017 Reunion tour, where she served as their opening act. While the fierce females were all on tour, Tamar was going through her tumultuous divorce with Vincent Herbert, 44. Tamar filed for divorce in October 2017 after nine years of marriage, where she alluded that Herbert allegedly cheated. During that difficult time, Tiny was there for Tamar, and even opened up about the unfortunate situaiton to HollywoodLife.com in an exclusive interview.

“I just got off the phone with her,” Tiny told us back in October 2017, revealing, “She’s doing OK.” — You know, it’s a time for her, but she’s making it. There’s a ton of people that love her, so she’s fine.” Tiny went on to gush over their first time touring together with Xscape. Tamar and Vince share a 4-year-old son, Logan.

It’s been months since Tamar’s split with Vince, but she appears to be happy and well in her snap with Tiny. One thing that wasn’t visible in face swap photo was Tamar’s new do’. The singer took to Instagram to reveal that she shaved her head on March 15. Tamar posted a video of a stylist buzzing her head, and revealed that the change was strictly for herself.

“Im over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings,” she captioned a photo of her new look. “WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY”.