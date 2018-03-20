Millie Bobby Brown Promises To Attend Fan’s Next Bday After No One Shows Up To His ‘Stranger Things’ Bash

Millie Bobby Brown comforted a ‘Stranger Things’ fan after no one showed up to his birthday party. See her heartwarming tweet here!

Millie Bobby Brown, 14, has quickly become America’s sweetheart, and just in case you need one more reason to love her, we’ve got you covered. The British actress came to a fan’s rescue after no one showed up to his Stranger Things-themed bash. “My brother [Aaron] invited eight of his classmates for his Stranger Things-themed bday party and none of their punk selves showed up,” his sister Ayen Alambat tweeted on March 19. Responding to Ayen, Millie wrote,” What!!!! Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf of Stranger Things would’ve come! I think you’re awesome and next year I would like an invite… Please?” So sweet, right? The message certainly lifted Aaron’s spirits as his sister then tweeted, “AARON LOVES YOU.” Check out their sweet exchanges below!

Millie’s comforting words prompted other users to wish Aaron a happy birthday, and one user in particular even shared a personal story. “In 5th grade I made invitations to a laser tag party and none of my friends showed up. This past weekend I had a surprise birthday and it was laser tag. You’ll make amazing friends and have an amazing significant other,” one user tweeted. This is what we love to see!

my brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up pic.twitter.com/Rw8wC5uNjo — ayen (@ayenalambat) March 18, 2018

What!!!! Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come! I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite… Please? 😘😘😘 https://t.co/gNir0sMpsm — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) March 20, 2018

AARON LOVES YOU — ayen (@ayenalambat) March 20, 2018

Aside from this epic moment, Millie also proves she’s pretty relatable. In fact, she’s had one fan girl moment of her own. A couple months back, Millie took to Twitter to express her love for the Kardashians/Jenners and their ability to brilliantly shake up their salads. “honestly, all I want is for Kourtney K to shake my salad,” Millie wrote. And luckily for her, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, responded with “Anytime.” How cool is that?!