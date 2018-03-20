Melania Trump Humiliated By Karen McDougal’s Lawsuit About Alleged Affair With Donald

Yikes! Karen McDougal’s lawsuit against Donald Trump is taking a toll on his marriage to Melania Trump. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on her painful reaction!

Just when you thought you’ve heard enough about Donald Trump’s alleged infidelity, a new accusation has come to light. Former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, 46, filed a lawsuit on March 20, requesting to be released from a 2016 legal agreement that prohibited her from speaking on her alleged affair with POTUS. And like we expected, Melania Trump, 47, is not taking the news lightly. “Melania feels embarrassed, angry, humiliated, and hurt that yet another woman is coming forward with a story of Donald’s infidelities. Melania first planned on leaving Donald after he was caught joking with Billy Bush, saying disgusting things about grabbing women’s privates, but the timing has never been right,” a source close to Melania tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We can certainly understand Melania’s frustration. It’s bad enough Stormy Daniels is set to appear on 60 Minutes to reveal explosive details about her 2006 rendezvous with Trump.

“Melania can’t stand the stress of being married to a president that appears to be a cheater. She is now struggling because everyday a new horrible revelation rocks her marriage. It is a terrible place for her to be,” the source continued. So sad, right? It looks like once again, Melania has to brace herself for yet another messy scandal. Karen’s legal team is suing American Media Inc. for paying her $150,000 to bury her National Enquirer story that would have exposed her alleged affair. “AMI lied to me, made empty promises, and repeatedly intimidated and manipulated me. I just want the opportunity to set the recored straight and move on with my life,” Karen said in a statement given to USA Today

Nevertheless, we wish Melania the best during this difficult time. It’s clear Trump’s dirty laundry will continue to make headlines for more weeks to come.