Megan Fox receives good news about her mom, including that the ‘best years of her life’ are yet to come, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the next ‘Hollywood Medium’ episode!

When Tyler Henry starts his reading of Megan Fox in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new episode of Hollywood Medium, he immediately senses change, transition, and movement. Her mom lives in Florida, and Tyler asks whether or not Megan’s mom has plans to leave Florida in the next month. “She is going though a transition in her life right now, so I wouldn’t be surprised if she moved, maybe, out this way,” Megan says. Tyler notes that he wants her mom to remember her independence and feel free to make the move.

“I wasn’t anticipating him picking up so much from my mom, and that is a situation that literally just happened, I think it was two days ago. She started transitioning out of a relationship,” Megan continues. Megan’s mom has been very relationship-based her whole life, and she’s making some changes in that department. Because of her age, Megan thinks her mom worries about any form of change. “I feel like some of the best years of her life have yet to happen,” Tyler tells Megan.

Tyler senses that this is the time for Megan’s mom to start over. “It’s a positive thing,” Tyler says. “I think she’s on the right track.”

Also during the March 21 episode, the gorgeous actress will reveal her own supernatural gifts to Tyler and shares her secret red carpet fears. Black-ish and King of Queens star Nicole Sullivan is brought to tears as her beloved deceased grandmother brings through a long-awaited message of forgiveness. Tyler will also head to Nashville to share some shocking revelations from the other side about Jewel’s health and future. In an emotional family reunion from beyond the grave, Tyler connects Hollywood legends David and Rosanna Arquette with their late sister, Alexis. Hollywood Medium airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!