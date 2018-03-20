Did The Loch Ness Monster Just Wash Up Dead On A Georgia Beach? — See Shocking Video

Nessie – nooooo! A decomposing ‘sea monster’ washed up on a beach in Georgia, leading some to think the Loch Ness monster is dead!

It’s time to pour one out for cryptids everywhere, because the world may have lost one of its most famous monsters. Actually, the creature that washed up on the sand of Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge Center near Golden Isles, Georgia would be too small to be the mythical Scottish beast. However – what is the thing that Jeff Warren found while taking his son out on a boating trip? At first, they thought it was a seal, but on closer inspection, it was certainly not. (WARNING: the below footage is graphic for deep-sea monster guts.)

“My son, who is twelve, thinks it is the child of the legendary Altamaha-ha and has now decided he wants to be a marine biologist,” Jeff told Savannah Morning News. Altamaha-ha is reportedly a lake/river monster that inhabits streams and rice fields near the Altamaha River. “Alty” is Georgia’s version of Loch Ness, and this creature’s resemblance to the legendary creature is undeniable.

Birds were already pecking at the 5-foot-long creature’s carcass when Jeff and his son discovered it, but he was able to snap a picture, according to Thrillist. He sent it to local news outlets – “This isn’t a joke,” he wrote. “There was heron and some seagulls pulling its guts out and eating them but they flew away when I got close” – causing a stir about possible proof that sea monsters are real.

Yet – before people start thinking this is proof that Nessie, Champy, Ogopogo, Lariosauro, or any other lake monsters are real, science decided to come in and ruin the fun. While the carcass certainly looks like a sea monster, it’s probably the deformed corpse of a shark. “It looks like a deep sea shark, like a frilled shark. Although I don’t see gill slits,” Chantal Audran of the Tybee Island Marine Science Center said. A colleague of her’s seconded her guess, suggesting the monster was really a distended deep sea shark, but we won’t know for sure. The body wasn’t recovered.

WHAT IS THIS? A man from Waycross, Georgia found his own version of the Loch Ness Monster on Friday while at Wolf Island. What do you think this is? pic.twitter.com/gSPTJP54X4 — Meilin Tompkins (@MeilinTompkins) March 18, 2018

Another scientist, Tara Cox – an associate professor of Marine sciences at Savannah State University – also suggested it was a shark. “I did some digging, and yes, a basking shark looks surprisingly like a mythological/prehistoric sea serpent when it decomposes.” So, by saying this body is a shark, does that mean Nessie’s still alive? Phew.