Kylie Jenner and BF Travis Scott took a baby break from daughter Stormi to go on a sweet juice run together. We’ve got the adorable pic.

Cuties! New parents Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, took a little alone time from six-week-old baby Stormi Webster, getting much-needed vitamin B-6 energy boost in the form of pineapple smoothies! The loved up couple hit up a West Hollywood Jamba Juice on March 20 around 9:45am PST according to TMZ. The site obtained a photo of the couple at the counter grabbing their Aloha Pineapple smoothies to go, completely dressed down and casual. Kylie can be seen in an oversized grey sweatshirt with slightly messy hair, sipping on her drink while holding her phone in her other hand. Travis is being a gentleman and picking up the tab for the smoothies as well as healthy order of oatmeal.

Sine the couple was in WeHo they might have spent the night at Travis’ Hollywood Hills crib, as Kylie was a long way from home since her Calabasas mansion is 45 minutes away. It’s just great to see these two out in public as a couple again after Kylie stayed hidden throughout her pregnancy. She barely left the house and wasn’t seen in public for months. Now that her private pregnancy is over, Kylie and Travis are back to going out in public together, even on casual juice runs just like any other couple.

Kylie recently revealed some of her food cravings while pregnant with Stormi in a Twitter Q&A on March 12. While she didn’t mention Jamba Juice, she did say that she couldn’t get enough of Eggo frozen waffles, revealing “I never liked them before I was pregnant & haven’t had one since I had her. So strange!”S he also loved eating In-N-Out burgers (who doesn’t?) and doughnuts. The biggest thing she missed during her pregnancy was not being able to eat one her favorite foods, sushi. Now she’s back to eating healthy and already has her famous figure back thanks to a good diet and using a waist trainer. Starting out the day with healthy juice smoothies and oatmeal will definitely do the trick to staying slim.

We’re sure after their juice run the couple couldn’t wait to get home to Stormi, as Kylie is so over the moon about being a mom.