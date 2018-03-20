Gallery
17 Times Kim Kardashian Has Worn Yeezy Out & Made It Look Sexy AF

Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kanye West got an afternoon visit at the studio from his favorite muse, wife Kim Kardashian today. Kim paid a visit to her rapper/designer husband in black biker shorts, bra top, peach coat and large sunnies after grocery shopping with sister Kourtney earlier in the day. Kanye has a new shade of blonde and pink to his hair and wore a pair of all white Yeezy 350 V2 Triple White which are rumored to be re-releasing in the coming months. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 20 MARCH 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian takes a night time walk in Tokyo, on her last few days in Japan Ref: SPL1668267 060318 Picture by: East Pix - Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian arrives at Haneda International Airport. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL1659258 260218 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seen arriving to Kendall Jenner's birthday dinner at Petite in West Hollywood, California. Pictured: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL1615615 031117 Picture by: Mr.Canon / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Kanye West’s greatest muse for Yeezy is clearly wife Kim Kardashian. And that’s a good thing, considering how incredible she looks in his clothes! See the sexiest pics of Kim rocking her man’s brand.

Kim Kardashian‘s loyal to the brand! barely a day goes by without seeing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mogul rocking at least one item of clothing from husband Kanye West‘s latest Yeezy collection. She makes everything look amazing! Kim was actually just spotted wearing the latest gear from Kanye’s Yeezy collaboration with ZXU, a pair of skintight black bike shorts. She paired the second skin shorts with a grey sports bra and peach jacket to go visit Kanye while he was working in the studio. Only someone like Kim could get away with wearing that outfit anywhere besides the gym.

Kanye favors stretchy, tight knits in his clothes, and his wife has the perfectly curvy body to pull looks like that off. There was just that infamous outfit that she rocked! Kim galavanted around Los Angeles in a maxi skirt made of dark grey t-shirt material, paired with a sports bra-esque crop top. This was the outfit (and blonde hair) that inspired Kanye’s clone campaign. He scattered models, including Paris Hilton, all over LA wearing the same skirt and top combo, and blonde wigs to perfectly match Kim’s own ‘do. They all looked amazing!

While a lot of Kanye’s designs involve bike shorts and sweatshirts, Kim’s also repped her husband in slinky, curve-hugging knit dresses, bodysuits, and tops. She totally killed it during a summertime trip to New York City in 2017 in a pair of voluminous pants and a matching black bandeau top. That’s a way to beat the heat!

Scroll through our gallery above to see the hottest pics of Kim rocking Yeezy clothes EVER!