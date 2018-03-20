17 Times Kim Kardashian Has Worn Yeezy Out & Made It Look Sexy AF

Kanye West’s greatest muse for Yeezy is clearly wife Kim Kardashian. And that’s a good thing, considering how incredible she looks in his clothes! See the sexiest pics of Kim rocking her man’s brand.

Kim Kardashian‘s loyal to the brand! barely a day goes by without seeing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mogul rocking at least one item of clothing from husband Kanye West‘s latest Yeezy collection. She makes everything look amazing! Kim was actually just spotted wearing the latest gear from Kanye’s Yeezy collaboration with ZXU, a pair of skintight black bike shorts. She paired the second skin shorts with a grey sports bra and peach jacket to go visit Kanye while he was working in the studio. Only someone like Kim could get away with wearing that outfit anywhere besides the gym.

Kanye favors stretchy, tight knits in his clothes, and his wife has the perfectly curvy body to pull looks like that off. There was just that infamous outfit that she rocked! Kim galavanted around Los Angeles in a maxi skirt made of dark grey t-shirt material, paired with a sports bra-esque crop top. This was the outfit (and blonde hair) that inspired Kanye’s clone campaign. He scattered models, including Paris Hilton, all over LA wearing the same skirt and top combo, and blonde wigs to perfectly match Kim’s own ‘do. They all looked amazing!

While a lot of Kanye’s designs involve bike shorts and sweatshirts, Kim’s also repped her husband in slinky, curve-hugging knit dresses, bodysuits, and tops. She totally killed it during a summertime trip to New York City in 2017 in a pair of voluminous pants and a matching black bandeau top. That’s a way to beat the heat!

