Kim Kardashian Slammed For Not Creating Concealers For Darker Skin Tones

Kim Kardashian’s new concealer kits have yet to hit the market and she’s already getting slammed over the new products! Fans claim there’s a lack of diversity within the makeup’s color range and they’re not happy.

Kim Kardashian, 37, is under fire for her latest KKW Beauty product, her concealer kits. The business mogul is set to launch 16 concealer shades on March 23, and provided fans with swatches of the colors on her Instagram. However, the reception has been less than thrilling. Fans claim that the concealers lack a diverse shade range which doesn’t cater to darker skin tones, despite Kardashian advertising otherwise. One Twitter user wrote: “The irony of the new KKW concealer launch is having a dark skin model in the shoot that can’t even use any of the shades being promoted.” An influx of negative comments continue to flood the internet, with some critics calling the product launch an “epic fail,” slamming Kardashian as “short-sighted” and “disrespectful.”

Kardashian recently explained that she and her KKW Beauty team tried the shades on many different skin tones, and conducted many focus groups. “Once we get the formula right, then we go to shades. From there, I see everything that’s out there and then we start testing it on a bunch of different people, which includes models and everyday people,” she told Allure of the concealer kits. “We try them on so many different skin tones, take pictures, and see what people are liking, and do so many focus groups.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has even taken heat for emulating her younger sister, Kylie Jenner‘s makeup products. Some online critics claim Kim “copied” Kylie’s product concept, as the young star just launched her own line of concealer kits in December 2017 under her brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kim Kardashian releases a preview photo of her concealer kits on March 20.

KKW Beauty reveals a portrait of 13 different women wearing her new concealer shades on March 16.

One of the models featured in the campaign, Mouna Fadiga, responded to claims, defending the concealer shades, as reported by Refinery 29 . In the comments on the brand’s Instagram photo [above] she responded: “I can tell you that they did not chose (sic) me only to pretend; I had the makeup on and It fits perfectly my skin color. I am not wearing any makeup usually so I know when I have it on if it’s good or not and here it was the case, I even keep (sic) it on me and went have diner a friend.”