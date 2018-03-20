Khloe Kardashian Is Huge & ‘Ready To Pop’ — She Can Hardly Wait To Become A Mom

Although Khloe Kardashian’s embracing her 1st pregnancy, she’s BEYOND ‘ready’ to give birth & meet her daughter! She’s ‘overjoyed’ just thinking about becoming a mom!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is bumping along, getting closer and closer to her nine-month pregnancy mark! After all, at the end of February, the reality star announced she was officially eight months along in her first pregnancy, which means she could technically give birth any day now. And while Khloe has been loving being pregnant, she’s finally feeling ready to give birth already! At this point, her belly keeps growing and growing and her discomfort level is at an all-time high. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

“Khloe is huge, ready to pop, and can’t wait to become a mommy for the first time,” a source close to Khloe shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe‘s belly is getting out of control and she is freaking out over the change in her body. She has been eagerly awaiting this experience her entire life but still feels like nothing could have prepared her for the insane change her body is going through.” At the same time though, Khloe is so thankful she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, are starting a family together, and she knows any body changes will be so worth it once she meets their precious little girl.

“She is overjoyed with happiness and really ready for the baby to come,” our insider explained. “As much as she loves being pregnant, she is ready for it to be over too. She can’t wait for the baby to arrive so she can begin the next phase of her life with her new baby and Tristan, a happy family.” As we previously reported, Khloe is already dreaming of getting back in shape, and shedding her baby weight with some intense workouts.

“During my pregnancy, I’m obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all. I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound,” Khloe shared with fans via her app back in February. “I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!… I really do miss my intense workouts.”