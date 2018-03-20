Ex-Playboy Model Karen McDougal Suing To Go Public With Alleged Affair With Donald Trump

As Stormy Daniels gets ready to spill the tea about allegedly sleeping with Donald Trump, Karen McDougal is lawyering up so she can share the details about HER supposed affair with the president.

You know things are serious when the lawyers are involved. Karen McDougal, the 46-year-old Playboy Playmate of The Year, filed a lawsuit on March 20, demanding to be released from a 2016 legal agreement that barred her from speaking at all about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, 71. Karen’s legal team is suing American Media Inc., the company that owns The National Enquirer. The tabloid paid Karen $150,000 for her story, according to The New York Times, only to bury it. Karen’s team, who filed their lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims that Trump’s lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, was also secretly involved with her talks with AMI. Collusion!

She also claims that that AMI and her lawyer at the time misled her about the deal. “The lawsuit filed today aims to restore her right to her own voice,” her new lawyer, Peter K. Stris, said to The New York Times. “We intend to invalidate the so-called contract that American Media Inc. imposed on Karen so she can move forward with the private life she deserves.” Karen also claims that after she spoke with The New Yorker after it obtained notes on Donald, AMI warned her that “any further disclosures would breach Karen’s contract” and “cause considerable monetary damages.”

Her lawyer claims AMI is behind “a multifaceted effort to silence Karen McDougal.” FYI — The National Enquirer is known to buy and bury stories that might damage friends and allies of David J. Pecker, the tabloid’s chief executive. Karen’s complaint alleges she didn’t know about David’s friendship with Donald Trump, or the practice of “catch and kill,” aka paying someone for their story and making sure it never sees the light of day. AMI told the Times in February 2018 that it didn’t print Karen’s story because it could not verify some important details.

“AMI lied to me, made empty promises, and repeatedly intimidated and manipulated me,” Karen said in a statement provided to USA TODAY. “I just want the opportunity to set the record straight and move on with my life, free from this company, its executives and its lawyers.”

“A quarter billion dollar company posing as a media organization systematically intimidated and silenced Karen McDougal in order to achieve its political and financial ends, and she will no longer be quiet,” her lawyer said to USA Today. “We are confident that the so-called contract will be invalidated, and are eager for Ms. McDougal to be able to move forward with her life with the privacy she deserves.”

Yo Trump, we heard you like cheating. So we hooked you up with Playboy model Karen McDougal, so you can cheat with your mistress, while you cheat on your mistress, while you cheat on your wife!#StormyDaniels #KarenMcDougal pic.twitter.com/kdXuyDKWZK — Santa Claus, CEO 🎅🏻 (@SantaInc) March 20, 2018

Trump might be in for a long, legal nightmare. Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, accused Trump in 2016 of groping her in 2007. She got the go-ahead from a judge on March 20, according to the New York Post, to pursue her defamation case against him when Donald said her allegations were “fiction” and made up “for personal gain.” Trump argued that presidents are shielded from civil litigation, but judge Jennifer Schecter said “that the President of the United States has no immunity and is ‘subject to the laws’ for purely private acts.”

Summer’s alleged groping happened right as Karen’s supposed affair with Donald was coming to an end. If either of these allegations are true, it means that Donald was both acting incredibly inappropriately and he was two-timing his current wife, Melania Trump. Karen’s story is very similar to that of Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who claims to have also had an affair with the president. Stormy is expected to appear on the March 25 episode of 60 Minutes to discuss her alleged relationship with Donald and the efforts to silence her, as well. To drive home the idea that she’s not making things up, Stormy showed a picture of her undergoing a polygraph exam in 2011 about her relationship with Trump, per NBC News, and the examiner found there was a 99% probability that she told the truth about them allegedly having unprotected sex in 2006.