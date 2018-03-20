Karen McDougal’s Lawsuit Docs Allege Trump’s Team Colluded With National Enquirer To Hide Affair

Just hours after it was revealed former Playmate Karen McDougal has lawyered up to tell her story about an alleged affair with the President, we have EXCLUSIVELY obtained the documents the show all the ways Trump tried to cover their hook-ups up.

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal, 46, has outright claimed in new court papers that she had a 10 month affair with President Donald Trump, 71, from 2006 through 2007, while he was married to current wife Melania, 47. In papers filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on March 20 and EXCLUSIVELY obtained by HollywoodLife.com, her legal team alleges that the tycoon and his campaign worked with AMI, the parent company of The National Enquirer, to keep her story from becoming public.

In the lawsuit’s introduction, it states that “In 2006 and 2007 Ms. McDougal had a 10 month romantic relationship with Donald Trump.” It then goes on to read: “When Mr. Trump became the presidential nominee a decade later, he and his allies did not want the news of the relationship to undermine his campaign. So tabloid giant American Media Inc. (AMI) worked secretly with Mr. Trump’s personal ‘fixer’ and Ms. McDougal’s own lawyer to buy Ms. McDougal’s silence. Ms. McDougal received $150,000 (nearly half of which went to the lawyer, who she did not realize was colluding with the other side) and a false promise to jumpstart her career as a health and fitness model.”

The papers claim AMI is trying to keep McDougal from speaking out about the alleged affair, not allowing her to respond to legitimate press inquiries from The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. “They threaten her with financial ruin if she does not remain ‘loyal.’ AMI meanwhile feeds those same reporters false information about Ms. McDougal, her relationship with Mr. Trump and its own machinations to bind her silence.” The filing goes on to add, “Now that she has become aware of the broad effort to silence and intimidate her and others, Ms. McDougal must speak out. She will no longer allow AMI to profit from and control her with a fraudulent and illegal contract,” which she is asking the court to void.

The filing states that McDougal never sought any hush money from Trump, but wanted to control the narrative after a fellow playmate tweeted about the alleged affair four days before the billionaire became the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in May of 2016. She says that she wanted her account to be accurate and hired entertainment attorney Keith Davidson, who “assured her that the rights to publish the story were worth millions. Unknown to Ms. McDougal, Mr. Davidson was working closely with representatives for Mr. Trump while pretending to advocate on her behalf. “

McDougal claims to have flown from Arizona to LA where she was interviewed for hours by AMI CEO Dylan Howard about the alleged affair. Her lawyer then told her that the company wasn’t interested in her story but that “he and AMI updated Mr. Trump’s representatives about Ms. McDougal.” She then had meetings with ABC, as the network was “interested in telling her story with dignity.” The fitness model claims that AMI then turned around and wanted to purchase her story about her alleged affair with Trump after all. “But it would not publish the story because the owner of AMI, David Pecker, is close personal friends with Mr. Trump,” the filing reads.

She claims Davidson told her AMI would give her $150K, 43 percent of it he would keep, and also give her a lucrative contract that would give her fitness columns and magazine covers in AMI’s empire. But the company and her own attorney failed to tell her that the contract didn’t oblige AMI to run any of her columns. “AMI and Mr. Davidson also failed to mention that they were secretly negotiating deals with other women to kill negative stories for Mr. Trump,” the document continues.

McDougal realized that she’s been duped just before election day in 2016, when the Wall Street Journal wrote about her AMI contract. She immediately fired Davidson and hired a prominent First Amendment lawyer. Her team alleges that “AMI has told McDougal to say nothing about the relationship to reporters that contact her,” and that “Each time that Ms. McDougal has taken steps to set the record straight, AMI has responded with threats and intimidation.” Scary stuff!

Porn star Stormy Daniels, 38, is also in a battle to be able to break her silence about an alleged 2006 affair with Trump. Her lawyers have claimed that her physical safety has been threatened as she’s been pursuing attempts to make her story public. Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen allegedly paid her $130K in hush money and had her sign a non-disclosure agreement three days before the 2016 presidential election to stay quiet. She’s suing to get it nullified, claiming it’s void because Trump never signed it. Cohen filed a $20 million civil suit against Daniels on March 16 for alleged violations, but her taped interview with 60 Minutes is still going to air on March 25.

We have reached out to American Media Inc, Keith M. Davidson and Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen for their response to Karen McDougal’s lawsuit and her allegations. You can read her full legal filing here.