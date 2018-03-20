Free Cone Day: How To Get Free Treats At Dairy Queen For 1st Day Of Spring — Plus, More Epic Deals

To celebrate the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! Here’s how you can cash in on Free Cone Day for 2018! Plus, see what other chains have great deals.

It may still be freezing outside with a snow storm on the way, but March 20 is still the first day of spring! Despite the cold temperatures, Dairy Queen is holding strong to its plan to offer customers a free treat to celebrate the changing seasons — yep, it’s FREE CONE DAY! It’s literally as simple as that: You can get a free, soft serve vanilla ice cream cone on March 20 at Dairy Queen locations, except those in malls. This is the fourth year the food chain has offered up this epic deal to kick off spring, and it’s certainly one you don’t want to pass up!

There may also be some good karma to come from getting your free cone, too. DQ locations will be taking donations, as well, with the proceeds going to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Last year, customers donated nearly $300,000 for the good cause. Sure, it defeats the whole “free” aspect of it, but even just throwing in a bit of extra change can help! There’s more where this great deal comes from, too — at Rita’s Italian Ice locations, you can get a free water ice between 12:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. This will be the 26th year Rita’s is celebrating spring this way. Epic!

If you’re a fan of Ben & Jerry’s, there are no specific deals for you on March 20, but if you hold out until April 10, you can get your free cone over there then! Baskin-Robbins locations will be offering regular and kids-sized portions for $1.50 on March 31, as well. It’s ice cream season, y’all!