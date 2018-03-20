Did Aubrey O’Day Hint At Alleged Don Jr. Affair After Trump’s 2016 Election? — See Tweets

Aubrey O’Day’s tweets about Donald Trump’s 2016 election have re-surfaced amidst news of her alleged affair with Don Jr. Did she actually expose her rumored romance with the president’s son back then!?

When Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, Aubrey O’Day had a lot to say about it on Twitter. “I’m heartbroken,” she wrote on the social media site at the time. “Every beautiful piece of progression that our country could have moved toward is now gone. You can be a lying, abusive piece of trash that is personally and publicly racist, sexist & homophobic and run our country.” Aubrey knew Trump personally from her time on Celebrity Apprentice in 2011, and received criticism for not speaking out against him back then.

“My story I didn’t tell is worth millions now [wink emoji],” she responded in 2016. “This doesn’t hurt me, it hurts America.” The former Danity Kane singer definitely seemed to hold a very specific grudge against Trump and his family. Plus, could this “story” she was referring to actually be about her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr.? News broke on March 19 that Aubrey and Don Jr. allegedly indulged in a secret relationship after meeting on Celebrity Apprentice in 2011, while Don was already married to his wife, Vanessa Trump, according to Us Weekly. The mag has multiple sources who claim that the alleged infidelity went on until March 2012, when Trump Jr. ended things because Vanessa found out.

Fast forward six years later, and now, Vanessa has filed for divorce from her husband after 12 years of marriage and five kids together. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,” the pair said in a statement. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

I'm heartbroken. Every beautiful piece of progression that our country could have moved toward is now gone. — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) November 9, 2016

You can be a lying abusive ignorant piece of trash that is personally and publicly racist, sexist, & homophobic and run our country.. — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) November 9, 2016

Meanwhile, fans also think Aubrey may have hinted at the alleged affair in her 2013 song “DJT.” Not only does the song’s title match up with Don’s initials, but the lyrics are all about being the “other woman” in a relationship…and getting dumped at the end of it. “You want to believe that everything with me was a lie?” she sings. “A fantasy? And you want to go back and live in the life that you have had forever?” Whoa.