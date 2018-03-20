Beyonce & Blue Ivy Are Totally Twinning In Wild Gold Outfits For Fancy Art Gala — Pic & Video

Dressing completely over the top for LA’s Wearable Art Gala, Beyonce & Blue Ivy looked like 2 peas in a pod in Cleopatra-inspired gowns. Blue even wore a gold wig!

Like mother, like daughter! Blue Ivy, 6, and Beyonce, 36, turned heads on March 17 while strutting their stuff at the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. Both fashionistas had on statement-making gold dresses complete with shimmer, glitter, and eye-popping accessories. Even Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, 64, who was presenting Bey with a humanitarian award, wore a complimentary gold ensemble — winged cape included! Click here to see adorable pics of Blue Ivy channeling mom Beyonce.

Bey’s metallic gown was a custom piece by design house Falguni Shane Peacock, according to Women’s Wear Daily. It was nude and sheer featuring strategically placed gold embellishments that led into a breath-taking gold furled train. The singer polished off her one-of-a-kind look with a gold headband and gigantic gold earrings. Meanwhile, Blue, who was all smiles, rocked an adorable gold dress that had a poofy skirt and matching gold wig. To complete the ensemble, the 6-year-old wore black ankle-strap kitten heels. Clearly both stars know how to make an entrance!

JAY-Z, 48, was by his wife’s and daughter’s side, but he wore a more toned-down outfit. Keeping it classy yet simple, the rapper sported a dark suit and white button-down shirt. The lavish event included an art auction, and during that portion of the evening, Blue couldn’t resist putting in bids for her famous parents! At one point, she held her paddle high and bid $17,000 on an acyclic painting of Sidney Poitier! Later, she bid again for a $19,000 item — even after Jay jokingly tried to snatch the paddle away from his young daughter. Slow down there, Blue, don’t go spending your allowance all in one place!

Blue did finally win a piece though after successfully bidding on a $10,000 work of art by Samuel Levi Jones, according to Vanity Fair. Also during the affair, Tina presented Beyonce with a humanitarian award that recognized the artist for all of her goodwill efforts and charity. “I feel really full and I feel so blessed and fortunate. I never thought people should receive awards like this because my opinion is that giving should be reward enough,” Beyonce told the crowded room upon accepting her award.