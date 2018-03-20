Blac Chyna’s New Boyfriend, YBN Grabs Her Butt During PDA Shopping Date In Ritzy Store

Red hot romance! — Blac Chyna and her boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay have a PDA shopping spree as the rapper is photographed grabbing her butt in a swanky store!

Blac Chyna, 29, and her new, younger man, YBN Almighty Jay, 18, are heating up fast! The couple were spotted on a lavish shopping trip in Beverly Hills on March 19, where nothing was off limits, including public butt grabs! The rapper copped a feel of Chyna’s booty inside a ritzy store, as she was all smiles in a skintight, white body-con. Check out their steamy PDA in the sultry snap below!

Chyna’s new romance turned heads when she seemingly confirmed her relationship with YBN after cameras caught up with her on February 28. She was spotted holding hands with Almighty Jay after exiting a white Ferrari when TMZ asked if they were indeed dating. “Yeah, we’re like, dating,” Chyna said while laughing. Just days before that sighting, the pair hit up the Pinz Bowling Alley in Studio City.

Blac Chyna and rapper, YBN Almighty Jay photographed shopping in Beverly Hills on Monday, March 19.

Chyna isn’t the only one who’s moved on from her ex in 2018. Her former fiancé and baby daddy, Rob Kardashian, 31, is reportedly on to the next one as well. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is allegedly dating Instagram model, Star Divine.

Despite their failed relationship and ongoing legal battles, both Rob and Chyna seem to be keeping the peace [somewhat]. Rob recently celebrated his 31st birthday on Saturday, March 17, and Chyna surprisingly acknowledge the milestone on Instagram. She wished Kardashian a happy birthday by posting a photo with him and their 1-year-old daughter, Dream to her Instagram story. “Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy,” the caption read.

Rob and Chyna split in early 2017, around the time he went on a social media rant on July 5, 2017, where he posted naked photos of Chyna to both his Instagram and Twitter accounts. The photos have since been removed. At the time, Rob also accused Chyna of cheating on him. Chyna then got a temporary restraining order against him.

As for the latest in their legal woes? — Now, the two are in the midst of lawsuit filed by Chyna, where she claimed Rob allegedly physically assaulted her in April 2017. Rob has since responded, in which he denied the allegations in court docs on December 27.