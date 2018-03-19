Oldest Turpin Kids Leave Hospital After 2 Mos.: New Lives Revealed As Mom Shows ‘Zero Remorse’

Seven of the oldest Turpin kids have officially been released from the hospital, and they’re already living together & thriving! See inside their ‘joyful’ new lives.

SO exciting! The seven adult children of alleged child abusers David, 57, and Louise Turpin, 49, have been released from the Corona Regional Medical Center at last, after receiving treatment there for two months. The group of siblings are now living together in a home in rural California, according to their lawyer, and they’re reportedly happy, healthy, and excited about their future. Their lawyer, Jack Osborn told ABC News that the kids left the hospital on March 15 and were transported to their new home, the location being kept a secret, where they will be reunited with their family dogs. But while the children have expressed excitement over finally being able to make decisions for themselves, their mother has showed “zero” signs of remorse so far!

In their new home, Jack revealed all seven Turpins will have their own closets, outdoor space, and freedom to do things they want, when they want — a luxury they have never experienced before. “The adult siblings want to be known as survivors, not victims,” Jack told ABC News. “They’re joyful, warm, considerate. It’s not all about them. They want to hear what’s going on with you and me and my family.” The lawyer continued, “It’s just really fun. It’s fun to be around them. Of course, they’re really full of joy about their life and the things they get to experience right now.” Click here to see pics of the Turpin family home where the 13 children were found.

Their first day outside the hospital was mostly spent outdoors, Jack explained. The siblings apparently picked citrus and later made themselves Mexican food and ice cream sundaes, which were all firsts for them. In addition to catching up on all the films they’ve missed over the years — they “love” the Star Wars movies — they’re continuing to receive occupational, physical, and psychological therapy. All in all, Jack revealed the children want to lead “normal lives” and are even interested in pursuing careers.

“Some asked whether they could be nurses without having to give injections or seeing much blood,” he said, adding his clients “want to be independent” and “want to do things for themselves and they want to start having independent lives where they’re responsible for themselves. That’s the goal and that’s what everyone is working toward.” The adult siblings have never driven a car, but apparently the boys especially are excited to learn how. Jack also pointed out that the kids are unaware of how much media attention their case has attracted.

Meanwhile, their parents face numerous criminal charges in the alleged abuse of their 13 children, who ranged in ages from 2 to 29 at the time of their arrest. The charges include torture, false imprisonment, and abuse. The only child who appeared to have been somewhat spared from the alleged abuse was the youngest child, who was just two years old. When authorities entered the Turpin’s Perris, California home on Jan. 14, the house was allegedly in a horrific state, and the children were found malnourished, with some even shackled to their beds.

Louise and David allegedly denied their kids food — although eating enough themselves — and only let them shower once a year. These unbelievable conditions were only discovered after the couple’s 17-year-old daughter managed to escape from the home and dial 911. The Turpin parents are currently being held on a $9 million bond each and face life in prison if convicted of the crimes against their children. They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges. As chilling as it is, relatives allege David does understand the seriousness of the allegations, but Louise, on the other hand, seems in denial and is showing “zero remorse.”