‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ Sneak Peek: The Players’ Swimming & Strength Skills Are Put To The Test

See how the players will be challenged on this week’s episode of ‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ with an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at this week’s competition. Watch here!

Only 13 competitors are left on The Challenge: Vendettas, and we have an EXCLUSIVE preview of the challenge they’ll have to take on in the upcoming March 20 episode. The competition this week is called Spanish Treasure, and the remaining players will be split into two teams to go for the win. The players have to dive underwater one at a time and release balls from a net, with the ultimate goal of releasing a treasure chest at they end. They then have to work together to carry the heavy chest out of the water. Whoever completes the challenge first will win, and choose three team members to form the Troika. However, the losers will have to nominate one girl to automatically go into the Ring.

There’s an added bonus for the winners this week, too — they’ll get a feast sponsored by Burger King! This bit of news definitely seems to excite the players — especially Leroy — and definitely gives an added incentive for them to work hard for the victory. The girls remaining in the competition are Natalie, Nicole, Kam, Cara Maria, Kailah and Jemmye, so one of them will, unfortunately, be going home this week since it’s a girls’ elimination. There’s certainly been no shortage of drama this season, but at the end of the day, it’s all about crowning a winner, and in just a few weeks, we’ll know which one of the 13 players left will finish in first.

Last week’s Troika, Zach, Tony and Natalie, get to pick the teams for this week’s competition, while Brad and Kam each have a Grenade to use since they won their respective elimination rounds last week. It’s going to get pretty interesting! Watch the clip here:

‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ airs Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET on MTV.