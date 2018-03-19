‘The Bachelorette’: First Set Pics Show Becca Kufrin Surrounded By Her Gorgeous Guys

Becca Kufrin’s new shot at love features some incredibly hot suitors. We’ve got the first set pics from her season taping ‘The Bachelorette.’

Arie Luyendyk Jr. who? Becca Kufrin looks totally in her element as the new Bachelorette after getting cruelly dumped by her 36-year-old now ex-fiance on The Bachelor. The 27-year-old appeared super stoked in pics showing her surrounded by eight hot guys on a group date in Malibu on March 19. We're not sure what the theme of the date was, but it involved something formal as all of the handsome suitors were seen in black tuxedos while Becca was wearing a gorgeous white gown. Was this a recreation of the wedding she never had with Arie? The guys all had white floral lapel pins on as if they had been to some kind of nuptials.

The Minneapolis-based publicist was grinning from ear to ear with the attention of so many sexy guys. Then men looked pretty happy too, as they all had smiles on their faces and seem to be thrilled at the prospect of getting a group date rose from Becca. Just Jared reports that Becca and her men were met by last season’s Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, 32, and her fiancé Bryan Abasolo, 37, who are currently planning their wedding after getting engaged at the end of the show’s season 13. Ahhh, so maybe that’s why they were dressed so formally! Even though in the pics, Rachel and Bryan are dressed super casually while everyone else is so glam.

The season just started filming on March 16 as Becca was introduced to the 28 men who are competing for her heart. Host Chris Harrison, 46, posted an Instagram photo next to the newest Bachelorette at the show’s iconic mansion before the limousines filled with her suitors arrived. Becca was wearing a gorgeous white sequined halter gown with fern-leaf patterns. So far we know five of her contestants as they were introduced on the After the Final Rose telecast where she was officially named the new Bachelorette. They are Lincoln, Chase, Ryan Peterson, Darius Feaster and Blake Horstmann and did their initial wooing of Becca on live TV.

We are totally rooting for Becca to find the man of her dreams as The Bachelorette, especially after Arie so cruelly played with her heart.