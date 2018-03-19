Selena Gomez Hugs & Gets Playful With Another Man In Australia Amidst Break From Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber didn’t seem to be on Selena Gomez’s mind as she hugged and goofed around with her pal, Johnny Rays, on a boat in Australia March 19. See the photos here!

Selena Gomez, 25, soaked up the sun on a yacht in Australia on March 19, and she was joined by a group of friends for the outing. At one point during the day, photographers caught the “Bad Liar” singer looking fairly cozy with one of her male pals, Johnny Rays. The two were pictured hugging, and he playfully pretended to push her off the back of the ship. Selena had a huge smile on her face as she goofed around with Johnny, who also happens to be friends with her on-off love, Justin Bieber, 24, Interestingly, her playful afternoon with Johnny comes while she and the Biebs are currently taking a “break” from their relationship. SEE THE PHOTOS OF SELENA AND JOHNNY HERE.

Selena is Down Under to attend a Hillsong Church conference, but she’s clearly making some time for fun and relaxation with her friends during the trip. It’s looking to be just what she needed, too, especially after the rough few weeks she and Justin have had. Selena publicly wished her man a happy birthday on Instagram March 1, but she didn’t attend his birthday celebration and they haven’t been photographed together since. Reports have surfaced claiming that a fight over what to do for the 24-year-old’s big day is what eventually led the two to break up, although it’s expected that the split won’t be for good.

Meanwhile, Selena’s public affection toward Johnny comes just days after Justin was photographed spending time with a mystery blonde over the weekend. It’s definitely clear these two are doing their own thing at the moment, but HollywoodLife has also heard EXCLUSIVELY that they’ve been meeting up in secret to give their romance a break from the public eye. Will that be enough to save their love!?