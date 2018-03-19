Scotty McCreery Reveals Advice For Season 16 ‘American Idol’ Contestants: ‘Find What Makes You Unique’

Scotty McCreery, the winner of ‘American Idol’s 10th season in 2011, embraced what set him apart from other music hopefuls during his time on the show and now he’s encouraging the revival’s contestants to do the same.

Scotty McCreery, 24, captured America’s hearts when he was the youngest winner of American Idol back in 2011 and after learning the ropes of the show, he has a lot to say to the new hopefuls competing in season 16. “I would say find what makes you unique and showcase that because just in my city alone in Milwaukee where I auditioned there were 15,000 people auditioning so you got to find what makes you different and you really got to showcase that,” the talented singer told us on the Mar. 16 episode of the HollywoodLife podcast. “For me, I was a goofy looking baby faced 16-year-old that had a deep voice and that’s what I wanted to show case so I sang Josh Turner and they saw that so they moved me onto the next round. For other folks, it doesn’t have to be deep voice, it could be a really high voice, it could be just a growl, a grit to your voice that you have but just showcase what makes you unique.”

Scotty was definitely unique on his season of the popular music competition series and made an impact with his love of country and Southern charm. He also had advice on what to expect and how to handle it for whoever happens to win this season’s show. “Number one, I just say buckle up because it is … right off the bat it is insane,” he revealed. “You just got to enjoy it, take time for yourself because they’ll want to work you seven days a week 24 hours a day and that’s just not feasible.” Scotty remembers the grueling long hours and instant work dynamic the second he was announced the winner. “Right off the bat, you have the tour,” he continued. “Actually for me, I won the show … I won May 25th 2011 in Los Angeles California and May 26th, I had an AP English test in North Carolina. I had to fly back to North Carolina the next day and I was doing school out in L.A. but for that specific test, I actually had to be there at the class.” Wow! It definitely sounds like it was a crazy busy time in his life!

It looks like all his hard work paid off, though. Scotty has had a pretty successful music career since his win. He went on to sell 2.5 million albums and had three Platinum certified singles by 2016. He achieved all this while attending North Carolina State University. In Jan. 2018, he released his third top ten single, “Five More Minutes” and it ended up being the highest charting song of his to date, hitting #1 on Mediabase by Feb.

Check out Scotty’s interview on the Mar. 16 episode of the HollywoodLife podcast here.

We can’t wait to see what Scotty has in store next but no matter what he does, with an attitude like his, we have a feeling he’ll be successful!