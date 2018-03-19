Looks like Rick Ross’ feeling better! Rick just did his first show post-hospitalization, and even took the time to give a shoutout to his bud Meek Mill. Watch here!

It’s been just two weeks since Rick Ross, 42, was reportedly on life support, and the rapper’s gone back to his normal life. Shortly getting out of the hospital following a shocking stay in the ICU, it appears that he’s bounced back, if his March 18 appearance in Las Vegas is any indication. Rick took the stage at The Light nightclub at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Vegas to perform for his fans, pour some champagne for the ladies in the front row — and give a shoutout to his incarcerated friend Meek Mill, 30.

During the show, as seen in video obtained by TMZ (which you can watch below), Rick paused to tell his fans that they need to remember Meek. “Put your hands up to the sky if you’ve got love for my little brother Meek Mill,” he yelled, getting the audience to all raise their hands. He then led a chant of “free Meek Mill!” The Boss and Meek have a close relationship. Meek, who was sent to prison in November 2017 for violating his parole, is signed to Rick’s Maybach Music label.

The hip hop community has rallied around Meek, calling for his conviction to be overturned over what they see is bias by the sentencing judge. Meek was sentenced to two to four years in prison in Pennsylvania. He’s served five months at this point. Fans and colleagues see his conviction as unjust, considering the minor nature of his probation violations. He fought with a fan at the St. Louis airport in March 2017, and was charged with reckless driving for riding a motorcycle without a helmet in August 2017. Even the prosecuting lawyer didn’t think he should go to prison, but the judge convicted him anyway, denying him bail, as well.

Amid the public outcry, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office submitted a filing to Meek’s attorney saying that there is is “strong likelihood” that his conviction could be overturned. Hopefully, that happens. He’s got The Boss publicly behind him now; anything is possible!