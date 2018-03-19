9 Most Gorgeous Makeup-Free Magazine Covers Of All-Time: Alicia Vikander, Gisele & More

Makeup-free and fabulous! These 9 ladies went bare-faced on the covers of these top magazines and we’re totally shook! Check out all the amazing pics, here!

It’s one thing to go to work without makeup on a Friday, but posing for the cover of a magazine without a hint of makeup is a whole other thing! These nine celebs did just that, and we applaud them for doing so. They prove that makeup is an accessory, and not a necessity — something that is super important for women to know! Celebs like Alicia Vikander, 29, Gisesle Bunchen, 37, and more prove that you don’t need makeup to look beautiful, and feel totally comfortable in your own skin!

Both Alicia and Gisele posed makeup free for editions of Vogue Magazine and we have to say, they look flawless! Alicia posed for the US edition in a field with a super natural look going on. Her hair moved in the breeze while her face was free of makeup and amazing! Alicia absolutely killed her role in the new Tomb Raider movie — you have to check it out! Gisele graced the cover of Vogue Italia‘s Feb. 2018 issue in a beautiful sepia toned photo, we’re totally obsessed! Inside the issue, she dished about her relationship with Tom and his health.

The ever-so-stunning Mila Kunis, 34, posed on the cover of Glamour magazine back in July 2016 absolutely makeup free! “I don’t wear makeup. I don’t wash my hair every day. It’s not something that I associate with myself,” Mila told Glamour. We totally relate girlfriend! It’s honestly amazing to know that celebrities have the same habits we do, and that they aren’t always perfect looking like many people believe. Not only that, but it’s important to give your skin a break from all that cake. Mila goes on to say “I commend women who wake up 30, 40 minutes early to put on eyeliner. I think it’s beautiful. I’m just not that person.” Amen to that!

To see more stunning makeup-free magazine covers, check out our gallery above!