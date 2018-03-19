Logan Paul Joins Streaming Service Twitch & People Already Want Him Banned

Another day, another drama for Logan Paul! The Internet star decided to join the streaming platform, Twitch, on March 18…and users of the service were NOT having it.

Logan Paul joined Twitch.tv, a live streaming video platform, on March 18, and although he racked up 100,000 followers in just a few hours, the general consensus on Twitter seems to be that most people do NOT want him to be a member of the service. Avid Twitch users are making it clear on social media that they don’t want Logan on their platform because of his past actions, and so many people tweeted about it, that he even became a trending topic on Twitter (again). Many are specifically asking Twitch not to allow Logan to keep his account on the service. Of course, this all stems from the controversy Logan created in a YouTube video at the beginning of 2018.

In case you forgot, Logan and his pals hit up Aokigahara in Japan, which is also known as a “suicide forest” because, sadly, people are known to go there to take their own lives. Logan posted a vlog of the trip to his popular YouTube page, and the footage included a dead body he stumbled across in the forest. People were understandably OUTRAGED by his decision to show the body, and he received a lot of backlash — including the brief suspension of his YouTube account. Although Logan has issued several apologies, people have not forgotten what he did, and he continues to face the consequences.

However, Logan does still have hundreds of thousands of loyal fans in his corner, and returned to YouTube and social media in full force last month. Even though most of the chatter about his Twitch account is negative, the 100,000 followers speak for themselves.

Dear @LoganPaul, You make fun of suicide, you clickbait videos including recently @Ninja, you manipulate young kids for your content, and I am absolutely positive you are straight garbage at video games. We don’t want you on Twitch. Keep the trash away. Sincerely, everyone — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) March 19, 2018

Dear, Logan Paul Keep your toxic ass on Youtube. Sincerely,

Everyone on Twitch. — 🖕 Dilligaf 🖕 (@DilligafTwitch) March 19, 2018

.@Twitch: please carefully think about allowing Logan Paul a place on our platform. Consider the future of Twitch and what path you want it to take. — KatiePetersPlays (@PlayKatiePlay) March 19, 2018

can logan paul's messy and toxic ass PLEASE stay away from twitch , YouTube and vine 2 — luisa (@luisagibsonxo) March 19, 2018

Dear @LoganPaul ,

Stay the fuck off of our platform.

– every streamer on Twitch — Dare Tyla ♡ (@DareTyla) March 19, 2018

Everybody has haters, and Logan’s are definitely out in full force — but he’s brushing them off and focusing on his supporters instead.