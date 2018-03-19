Lin-Manuel Miranda & Ben Platt Team Up For Epic ‘Hamilton’ & ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Collab & Fans Freak

Breathe, Broadway fans. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt recorded a Hamilton/Dear Evan Hanson mashup and it’s amazing. Listen here and see the fan reactions!

You ready for this? Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt joined forces for Lin’s latest Hamildrop, and it’s a special song that benefits the March For Our Lives initiative. If that wasn’t incredible enough, the song itself is a total banger. It’s a mashup of the “Hamilton” classic “The Story of Tonight” and the “Dear Evan Hanson” anthem, “You Will Be Found”. It’s called “Found Tonight”, and it’s totally inspirational.

Oh, we love it so much. And we have A LOT of feelings after listening to it. The song is so beautiful, and the fact that Lin and Ben came together for such a worthy cause makes it even better. A portion of the proceeds from the song will go to support the March For Our Lives, the worldwide event protesting gun violence following the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Just look at these lyrics: “Even when the dark comes crashing through/When you need a friend to carry you/When you’re broken on the ground/You will be found”.

Students across the country, including at Stoneman Douglas, participated in a nationwide walkout on March 14 to urge lawmakers to implement stricter gun control laws after the 17 students were killed one month earlier. Many of the protesting students held 17 minutes of silence during their walkouts to remember the lives lost.

Some students in Washington, DC, held their moment of silence while kneeling with their backs to the White House. Teens from a high school in Los Angeles held a die-in on their football field, lying down with their bodies forming a giant “ENOUGH”. All of these kids’ actions are truly remarkable, and we’re going to see more of it across the world during the March For Our Lives. Listen to “Found Tonight” above, and see the best reactions to the mashup below!

I’ve now listened to this 17 times in a row weeping on my morning commute !!😢❤️❤️❤️ — bensmama (@mercuryrisingTV) March 19, 2018

#FoundTonight is a masterpiece, plain and simple. Hearing @Lin_Manuel sing again is truly a blessing (your voice is absolutely beautiful, sir ✨). @BenSPLATT is a revelation as always. @LacketyLac did an amazing job with the arrangement. From the kids, thank you ✍🏼⭐️👕💙 — Madison (@MadisonPay) March 19, 2018

Definitely ugly crying watching the video for #FoundTonight because it’s so amazing when the people you look up to are the people you should look up to. @Lin_Manuel and @BenSPLATT deserve every last ounce of talent they have. Thank you for what you’ve done for youth everywhere. — revbecker (@therevbecker) March 19, 2018

.@BenSPLATT singing @HamiltonMusical . @Lin_Manuel singing @DearEvanHansen. Ben singing "You Will Be Found" again. Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen in one song. These are all things I was not ready for on a Sunday Morning. #Hamildrop #FoundTonight pic.twitter.com/lqx76v9FA3 — Samara Still (@samarrrra) March 18, 2018