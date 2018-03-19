Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus: How She Finally Won Over His Family & Got Their Blessing To Marry Him

Miley Cyrus has worked hard at living a healthier life by putting behind her wild ways and it’s helped Liam Hemsworth’s family to trust in her. Get the details here.

Miley Cyrus, 25, and Liam Hemsworth, 28, have been through a lot together in their on-again, off-again relationship over the years and that includes gaining the trust of each other’s parents. Although Miley’s parents were always fond of Liam, it turns out Liam’s parents weren’t so keen on Miley due to her controversial past. “While Miley’s parents have always adored Liam, Liam’s parents were not sold on Miley and her outrageous behavior,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Miley has been very open about her drug and alcohol use, and that didn’t bode well with his family’s far more conservative lifestyle.” Things are changing, though. Miley has seemed to move on from her wild ways and her most recent album, Younger Now, reflects her new lifestyle. She even recently admitted that she stopped smoking weed which leads us to believe that her Bangerz days are long over!

In addition to feeling stronger than ever in her love for Liam, Miley’s finally winning over his parents. “Miley had to get through a phase of discovering herself before she was able to commit,” the source continued. “And now that she has turned her life around and stopped partying, she is clear minded and knows what she wants. Liam’s mother [Leonie] is finally over the moon to have her as a daughter-in-law.” It was Liam’s sister-in-law and wife of bro Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, who really out the good word in for Miley. “Elsa and Miley have always been very close and Elsa really went to bat for Miley,” the source continued telling the outlet. “She has tried to impress on her in-laws all the big changes Miley has made to turn her life around and build a future with Liam.”

That future has been a long time coming. Although there’s been a lot of speculation on when the young lovebirds are getting hitched, they haven’t officially announced a marriage yet. Their busy careers and families have seemed to cause some hesitancy but they may finally be at the right moment in their lives to take the next step. “They have been in love for almost nine years but the timing has never been right until now,” the source explained. “Their massive careers, their ages and their families’ input has kept them from getting married.”

Miley is reportedly planning the big day but she’s being very secretive about when it will take place. “She hasn’t announced anything because she is being very secretive so only their friends will know and at the very last minute,” the source admitted. “This time they are doing everything their own way.”

We love seeing a strong couple building a future together! We wish Miley and Liam all the best with their romantic plans!