Kylie Jenner’s Already Wearing A Waist Trainer 46 Days After Birth Of Stormi — Shocking Pic

Kylie Jenner seems desperate to get her pre-baby body back, as she just revealed she’s using a waist trainer to tighten her midsection — only 46 days after giving birth!

Desperate times call for desperate measures, right? It has only been 46 days since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her beautiful baby girl, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1, but the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is already using a waist trainer to help her get her pre-baby body back. On March 19, Kylie took to Instagram to post a picture of herself wearing a waist-trainer.

It’s not clear whether or not Kylie is just promoting a friend’s product, but the fact that she posted a picture of herself actually wearing the waist trainer means she’s using one. Even if just for the day. And it may not be the worst idea either. Sherry Ross, M.D., an ob-gyn and women’s health specialist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California told Parents.com that women often wear waist trainers a few weeks after giving birth. However, there haven’t been any studies that show corsets help with weight loss. “With all the fluid and hormonal shifts that take place during pregnancy, the amount of water retention after birth can be intense, uncomfortable, and a bit shocking,” Dr. Ross said. “For many, this post-birth water retention is worse during that first week after delivery than during the pregnancy. Waist trainers and belly wraps often claim that they can help relieve water retention and shrink the uterus faster, but this is in no way medically proven.”

Whatever Kylie is doing, it seems to be working, as evidenced by her sexy hot tub pics she shared over the weekend. Furthermore, we recently learned, EXCLUSIVELY, that Kylie is feeling sexier than ever. “Kylie has been wanting to get back into shape since her pregnancy and she still has some more to do before she is totally satisfied,” a source close to the lip kit mogul told HollywoodLife.com. “But she is clearly feeling sexy again because she sees that progress is being made and she is getting back to the body she wants.” We’re so happy for her!

