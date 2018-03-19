RHOA: Kim Zolciak Claims She Got Death Threats After NeNe Leakes Accused Her Of Being Racist

Kim Zolciak-Biermann claims her family was the target of terrifying death threats after ‘RHOA’ costar NeNe Leakes called her racist. What happened?

Old drama bubbled up in the latest episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, with Kim Zolciak-Biermann and NeNe Leakes going head to head about a controversial video Kim posted last year. Kim’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, snapped her mom a video of bugs in NeNe’s bathroom during a party, and Kim posted it online. She told her costars in a massive group text that NeNe was “sick and disgusting” and that she lived in a “roach nest.” Cue NeNe clapping back in an Instagram comment:

“Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists! What her daughter did at my home… was racist, learned behavior etc,” she wrote. “Kim is a calculating bio polar racist with a horrible mouth, who uses black folks for her come up.” Kim claims that it was that comment that allegedly made her family the target of death threats.

“When NeNe posted the video and wrote all that s**t, we’ve had to hire security,’ Kim complained to Shereé Whitfield. “I’ve had people come to the gate at my f***ing house. [NeNe] wants to pull the race card. That’s the devil, b*tch. She spent so many years trying to sabotage my name and I just let it roll. Now you’re f***ing with my kids? ‘The whole family is racist, prejudice?’ My whole family you motherf***er?”

Wow! Kim really feels strongly about this. NeNe said during the same episode that she was a little harsh and said that her comment was “purely out of anger,” but then doubled down:

“That word ‘roach’ just ain’t the word I needed to hear her saying,” NeNe said. “It sounds very racial when you are speaking to an African-American person and talk about roaches. Because people feel like you associated that with the ghetto or trash. Black people do not receive that very well. Do I believe Kim is a racist? Some of the things she has said would definitely make you go, ‘Hmmm.'” Looks like this feud is far from over!