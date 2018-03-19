Justin Bieber Flexes Buff Muscles While Selena Gomez Lives It Up Without Him In Australia

While Selena Gomez’s yachting in Sydney, Justin Bieber was spotted enjoying some alone time in LA. See the new pics of Justin flaunting his insanely buff muscles!

Even without girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, around to impress, Justin Bieber made sure to dress his best for an outing in Los Angeles. The Biebs was spotted looking damn fine during a solo walk around West Hollywood on March 18, his impressive arm muscles on display in a tight, black tank top. It looked like he was either leaving or on his way to a workout session, considering his gym shorts and sneakers. Well, that explains the toned arms and shoulders.

We managed to pull our eyes away from his muscles long enough to notice his new shaggy hairdo. Justin appears to be growing his blonde locks out again, going for that surfer dude look that every bro you knew in middle school had. Maybe he’s just tired from his workout, but Justin looks a little glum walking around West Hollywood. Did he see the pics of Selena slaying in a bikini in Australia? As HollywoodLife.com told you previously, Jelena’s on a short break from their high-profile relationship so Selena can take some time for herself. Justin totally supports her decision, but misses her terribly!

Seeing his girlfriend yachting on the other side of the world without him must make him miss her even more. But, as a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, he’s going to continue giving Selena her space. “Justin’s learned from his past mistakes and is truly committed to being a much more considerate boyfriend this time around. And part of that is respecting Selena’s wishes—so, if that means taking time apart from each other, then so be it.” So sweet!

Fingers crossed that Selena comes back from Australia soon to reunite with her patient boyfriend. Or even better — he takes a trip to Sydney!