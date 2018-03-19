Justin Bieber Gets Knocked To The Ground During Weekend Soccer Match — See Gnarly Fall

Justin Bieber took a wild fall while playing soccer with some buddies over the weekend. See the pics of him in action here!

Oops! Justin Bieber, 24, slipped and landed right on his behind during a soccer game over the weekend and it was a sight to see! The singer proved he was playing hard when he was brought to the ground by his playing mate and we couldn’t help but cover our eyes and mutter, “eeeeekkkk!” There’s no need to fret, though, since the Biebs didn’t appear to get too hurt during the game and with his recent active participation in hockey, we’re sure he’s used to occasionally slipping. After all, it’s the sacrifice athletes sometimes have to make in order to have fun and try their best at winning! SEE THE PICS OF JUSTIN’S FALL BELOW!

In addition to the soccer game, Justin played a game of hockey on Mar. 17 and made headlines when he seemed to have an emotional moment off the ice. His reported break from Selena Gomez, 25, who he rekindled his romance with last year, may have been getting the best of him and he was luckily consoled by a teammate who seemed to say some helpful words. Selena reportedly wanted a break from Justin to work on her self and patch things up with her mom, Mandy Teefey, 41, who is not too fond of her relationship with Justin.

Although things may be tough for Justin right now, it’s good to see him keeping busy and staying active. He’s made quite an effort to better his lifestyle in the past year and has even started going to church regularly, something he’s previously said he thinks we’re put on the Earth to do. He has shared his love of attending church with those closest to him, including his mom and Selena so it’s definitely something important to him.

Whether he’s taking part in sports or making music, we love seeing Justin doing what he loves and can’t wait to see what he brings in the future!