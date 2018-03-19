Is Rob Kardashian Dating Safaree Samuels Ex Star Divine? New Report Claims Yes

A shocking report claims Rob Kardashian has finally moved on from Blac Chyna, and you may recognize his alleged girlfriend! You don’t want to miss this scoop!

Rob Kardashian just rang in his 31st birthday on March 17, and it looks like he had a lot more to celebrate! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is reportedly dating Instagram model, Star Devine, who previously dated rapper, Safaree Samuels, 36. Rob has officially moved on from his ex fiancée, Blac Chyna, 29, Media Take Out reports, calling Star Divine his “new bae.” However, the site did not provide any other details making it unclear how the two met, when they allegedly began dating and any other details surrounding the apparent relationship. Rob and Star have yet to address or confirm the dating rumors. But, one this is for sure — Star Divine looks a lot like his ex, Chyna.

Star — otherwise known as “West Coast Barbie” — has reportedly left her mark on Rob’s Instagram page in the past. The site claims she’s flirted with the reality star on social media many times. Star has allegedly confessed her love to Rob on Instagram, and even posted something special for his 31st birthday, which she later deleted, as reported by the site. Sadly, there doesn’t appear to be any receipts. Therefore, we’ll have to wait and see if these two emerge together, or decide to address the romance reports.

As mentioned above, Star was previously linked to Safaree Samuels, Nicki Minaj‘s ex. The two were believed to be dating back in early 2017. However, those rumors quickly ended when fans thought Star was allegedly behind Safaree’s hospitalization in April 2017. It was reported that an alleged eye witness saw her hit him over the head with a pole. The two reportedly got into a “public brawl” according to an Instagram user, who claimed to have watched the whole thing go down. A friend of Safaree’s implied that the rapper had been hospitalized, and then Star took to Snapchat to speak out about the ordeal. You can listen to that, right here.