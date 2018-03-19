Aubrey O’Day Allegedly Had Affair With Donald Trump Jr. While He Was Married: ‘He Told Her He Loved Her’

Donald Trump Jr. allegedly had an affair with Aubrey O’Day while he was married to his wife Vanessa! Find out about their hidden romance here!

Donald Trump Jr., 40, allegedly cheated on his wife Vanessa Trump, 40, with Aubrey O’Day, 34, according to Us Weekly. Multiple sources have told the publication that their hidden affair started at the end of 2011 — they had previously met earlier that year on the set of Celebrity Apprentice‘s fifth season — and lasted until Mar. 2012. According to a source, their romance began to “heat up” toward the end of the show’s taping. We have reached out to reps for both Donald Jr. and Aubrey for comment.

One source said, “When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden. He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.” Meanwhile, Perez Hilton reports, “Apparently, the 40-year-old was very aggressive in pursuing the former Danity Kane artist — telling Aubrey he loved her and that he wanted to be with her.”

Apparently, Donald Jr. called off the whole alleged affair after Vanessa reportedly found emails between the two paramours. While Donald Jr. and Vanessa put their differences past them and reconciled following this reported affair, she recently filed for an uncontested divorce. News of this alleged affair comes on the heels of a former model Melissa Stetten‘s claims that Donald Jr. sent her racy tweets when he was married to Vanessa (and right around the time his alleged affair began with Aubrey). Providing a screenshot of their Twitter exchange, Melissa provided the following caption: “Surprised his marriage didn’t work out since he was sending me DMs a month after his wife gave birth. (I tweeted a joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon and he replied asking if I smelled bacon? Cool joke).” Meanwhile, Donald Jr. DM-ed her, writing, “Well Im getting s–t 4the bacon comment glad I opted not 2send the tweet asking 4pics from ur bathroom tweet last night;) people need2chil.” Click here to see pics of Donald & Vanessa!