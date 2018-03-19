Camila Cabello Feels ‘Vindicated’ & ‘Emotional’ After Hearing Fifth Harmony’s Going Their Own Ways

Camila Cabello feels like the former ladies of Fifth Harmony are being hypocritical after news of the group’s breakup was announced! A source close to Camila EXCLUSIVELY told HL about the singer’s opinion of 5H’s split!

Camila Cabello, 21, feels like it’s “not fair” that she was blasted by her former group Fifth Harmony, when they’re now disbanding to similarly pursue their own solo careers. A source close to the “Havana” singer EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about what Camila’s current emotional status is following the news of their breakup. “Camila is feeling emotional after hearing about her old group going their own ways,” our source said. “Camila is upset because she feels like the girls are being hypocrites. The Fifth Harmony girls gave Camila so much grief for leaving the group the way she did when all she wanted to do was follow her dreams, and now they are doing the exact same thing.”

When it comes down to it, Camila feels like the four other members of the group owe her an apology. “She feels it was not fair the way they treated her, and now they owe her an apology, when all she wanted to pursue her solo endeavors,” our source added. “She also can’t help but feel like she was a huge part of their success and when she left, the band kind of fell apart. They never appreciated her, and she really does feel vindicated for sure.”

Earlier, Fifth Harmony released the following statement on their Instagram and Twitter accounts acknowledging the split fans had only guessed at: “Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever. We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride! After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.” Click here to see pics of Camila’s hottest music video moments!

Time will tell whether or not Camila and the four other former members of Fifth Harmony can be friends one day.