‘American Idol’ Recap: The Final Audition Of Night 4 Leaves The Judges Blown Away

Can you believe we’re already on night 4 of ‘American Idol’ auditions? Follow along by reading our live blog as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan judge a brand-new round of aspiring singers!

It’s time to head to New Orleans! Music is at the heart of the Big Easy, so you know the singers are going to be incredible. Trevor McBane, 22, from Savannah, Oklahoma. He’s a good country boy with a goat farm. Yes, really! But Trevor dreams of being a music legend. He dresses in all black, and Johnny Cash is his hero. He belts out “Colder Weather” by Zac Brown Band for his audition. He’s got a soulful growl to his voice. Luke says Trevor didn’t hit all the notes exactly right, but he believes in Trevor. “I think you’re as raw as we’ve seen in a good way,” Luke says. They all see potential in Trevor and send him to Hollywood!

The judges then travel to Nashville, a.k.a. Music City! Luke remembers when he was an up and coming singer trying to make something happen for himself in Nashville. Next up is Audriana Bolton, 20, from Portland, Oregon. She compares herself to the likes of music greats like Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, and Christina Aguilera. She’s been trained in opera, but she claims she’s taught herself pop. Audriana sings “Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin, and it doesn’t go over well with the judges. She gets a no from Katy, Luke, and Lionel. Audriana is one of many not so great auditions. One singer’s dog poops and pees every time her owner tries to sing!

Genavieve Linkowski, 18, from Goodrich, Michigan, is the next audition. She’s the oldest of 10 children! When she was 12 years old, she put her dreams on hold when her mom suffered heart failure for the first time. Now it’s her time to shine. She sings a gorgeous rendition of “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz on the piano and blows the judges away. “You just have magic in your voice,” a stunned Luke says. Lionel compares Genavieve to Celine Dion! Now that’s one heck of a compliment. Before the judges send her to Hollywood, Luke adds, “Be careful, you’re going to go high in this thing.”

One of the biggest stars of American Idol is none other than Carrie Underwood. The next singer to audition is from Carrie’s hometown and sang with Carrie when she was younger. Now she wants to be a country singer just like Carrie. Kenedee Rittenhouse, 19, sings a beautiful rendition of Carrie’s “I Told You So.” Lionel sees a lot of potential in Kenedee, and Katy thinks she’s as “sweet as country pie.” Luke is on the fence, saying Kenedee’s voice “isn’t knocking me completely out of the park.” Kenedee doesn’t give up. In front of Katy, Kenedee belts out “Firework” and wins over Luke!

Brandon Elder, 22, Arab, Alabama, is one of the most memorable auditions of the night. He explains his life story to the judges. His biological mom supposedly traded him for a car. He was officially adopted when he was 10 months old. His mom raised him with no father in the house. After she was diagnosed with breast cancer, Brandon turned to music. His mom lost her battle to cancer in April 2016. He sings a stunning original song called “Gone,” which is a tribute to his mom. Luke is blown away. “You just slayed it in my opinion, bud,” Luke says. Lionel and Katy think they have a lot of work to do, but Lionel thinks Brandon’s songwriting skills are “amazing.” Brandon gets a ticket to Hollywood!

Here’s a fun fact about American Idol: You have to be born on or before June 11, 2002, which is the day American Idol first premiered. Victoria McQueen, 15, is an American Idol baby. She was born on June 11, 2002! The Georgia native belts out “Don’t You Worry About A Thing” by Stevie Wonder. She wins over the judges easily with her incredible voice. It’s hard to believe she’s only 15!

Britney Holmes, 28, from Frisco, Texas, takes on Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” for her audition. The vocal coach has a great voice, but she doesn’t give anyone goosebumps. Katy sees potential, so she gives her a yes, but Luke and Lionel say no.

Dominique, 26, from Birmingham, Alabama, is up next. He serenades the judges with a soulful rendition of a Donny Hathaway song. Dominique gives all the judges goosebumps with his performance. They quickly give Dominique a ticket to Hollywood.

During the New York round of auditions, Amalia Watty, 28, steps in front of the judges. She croons “Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan and plays the guitar beautifully. She’s originally from the Caribbean and came to American to be with her dad, a musician, and achieve her singing dreams. Her relationship with her father didn’t pan out like she hoped, but she’s ready to be a singer. Lionel believes Amalia could have a “fabulous career.” Luke is stunned by the “soulful” tone to her voice. Needless to say, Amalia’s headed to Hollywood!

Daniel Etheridge, 22, from Austin, Texas, has dreams of being a country singer. The judges love the grit and see great things for him. Taryn Coccia, 17, is next. She’s originally from New Jersey, but she moved to Nashville to start her music career. Her sister plays guitar while she sings “Masterpiece” by Jessie J. Taryn has personality for days! Katy immediately wonders whether or not her sister can sing. Payton, 20, performs for the judges, and their jaws nearly hit the floor. Taryn and Payton both have very different musical vibes — pop and country. Payton gets the ticket to Hollywood before Taryn, and things get a little awkward. But they both make it to Hollywood!

Samothias, 20, is quite a character, but he’s got one heck of a voice. He wows everyone with his rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton on the piano. They love what he brings to the competition, so they send him to Hollywood.

Marcio Donaldson, 28, from Compton, California, brings his baby to his audition. The little guy, Rashad, is 6 months old. He’s actually Marcio’s sister’s child. Marcio took him in so Rashad didn’t go into foster care like he did. Marcio performs with all his heart, and the judges love him. He’s the last audition of the night, and he’s going to Hollywood!