Don Jr. & Vanessa Trump’s Troubled Marriage Destroyed By Donald’s Election, Say Sources

Vanessa Trump and Don Jr.’s marriage hit a crisis point of no return after Donald’s election. She couldn’t stand spending her life ‘in the spotlight.’ Get the details!

Vanessa Trump, 40, filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr., 40, in Manhattan Supreme Court on March 15. The couple, who wed in 2005 and have five children together, may have split due to complications arising in the year since Don Jr.’s father Donald Trump, 71, became President. “Vanessa and Donald Jr.’s marriage had been over for a long time, but they tried everything to stay together for the sake of the kids. But, when Donald Jr.’s father became President all of their existing issues were amplified to crisis point,” a White House insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Vanessa couldn’t stand living her life so much in the spotlight, and she felt she could no longer continue in what had become, for all intents and purposes, a sham marriage.”

Another source close to the couple reiterated that Trump’s presidency had a massive negative impact on the relationship. ”It started going downhill for them both once Donald Trump became President. The amount of stress that brought them was and is overwhelming that it started affecting their relationship. They clearly weren’t on the same page on many things and Vanessa kept feeling she was being attacked for just being a part of the family,” the second insider said. “Things really hit a head over the holidays and there really wasn’t any turning back from then. It’s clearly sad but for the best. It needed to be done because they have fallen out of love.”

Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce, meaning that there’s nothing that either party wishes to dispute in court regarding the terms of the split. “They signed a prenup when they married, so hopefully it will be a pretty easy divorce, and because of the children, it’s extremely unlikely Vanessa is going to be spilling any secrets,” our first insider explained. “At the end of the day, it may well be over between Donald Jr. and Vanessa, but he will always be the father of her children.”

The President’s eldest son just took his and his estranged wife’s five children — Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3, — on a weekend trip to Florida amid the divorce filing, so it certainly looks like the parents are making an effort to keep their relationships with all of their kids intact after the separation.

Don posted photos and videos of him with his kids from the mini-trip to his Instagram. One shows the five kids all playing soccer and wrestling, so it looks like they’re all doing well!